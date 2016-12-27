LoginRegister
Licences of 20,000 NGOs cancelled

By FC Bureau Dec 27 2016 , New Delhi

The government has cancelled licences of around 20,000 of 33,000 NGOs as they were found to be allegedly violating various provisions of the FCRA. The NGOs would now be barred from receiving foreign funds.

This was conveyed to home minister Rajnath Singh (in pic) during a review of the Foreigners Division of the home ministry here on Tuesday. Giving a detailed presentation, home ministry officials said after cancellation of FCRA licences of around 20,000 NGOs, only 13,000 NGOs in the country are legally valid now to receive foreign funds.

Official sources said that the exercise of reviewing the working of the NGOs was started about a year ago and the process is still on.

Among the 13,000 valid NGOs, around 3,000 have submitted applications for renewal while MoHA received 2,000 new applications for registration under the FCRA for the first time. An additional 300 NGOs are currently under prior permission category but not registered under the FCRA.

However, FCRA licences of around 16 NGOs were renewed by the home ministry under the "automatic" route and all the cases were reviewed thoroughly and except in two cases, 14 NGOs have been put under the prior permission category while papers of the two NGOs are under examination.

As per FCRA, if an NGO is put under prior permission category, it is barred to receive foreign funding from abroad without taking permission from the home ministry.

