LIC: Bumper equity crop, but bad loans rising too

Profits from equity investments for public sector behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rose by 67 per cent to Rs 15,900 crore for the nine months of the current financial year ended December 2016. Profits from equity investments were Rs 9,500 crore in the nine months of the previous year. Responding to a question from Financial Chronicle, VK Sharma, chairman, LIC, said at its earnings press conference: “The total equity investments for the nine months was Rs 39,000 crore and we sold shares worth Rs 38,000 crore and booked profits of Rs 15,900 crore during the nine months of the current financial year. Profits from equity investments were Rs 9,500 crore during the nine months of last year.”



“LIC is a contrarian player in the market and equity forms 12 per cent of our total investible assets,” added Sharma. However, the investment book of the life insurer has shrunk and was Rs 39,705 in the nine months ended December 2016 from Rs 64,000 crore during the same period of last year.



The BSE Sensex gave a return of 5.36 per cent during the nine months of the current financial year (April to December) due a host of events such as firming up of the dollar, concerns of US Fedearal Reserve rate hike, Brexit and demonetisation by the government. However, being a long-term player, LIC does not churn its portfolio regularly.



In terms of debt investments, in the nine months ended December 2016, LIC has invested Rs 1.98 lakh crore in debt, of which Rs 1.83 lakh crore went into government securities and state development loans.



The gross yield on investments was 8.18 per cent, said Sharma.



Meanwhile, with economic recovery remaining weak, gross bad loans at LIC has been steadily climbing just as is the case for the banking sector.



The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) touched 6.29 per cent (Rs 18,221 crore) for the nine months ended December 31, 2016.



Gross bad loans were 5.60 per cent or Rs 16,024 crore during the nine months ended December 2015. A chunk of the bad loans were because of defaults from power distribution companies.



In case of new business premiums, LIC saw 40.1 per cent growth for the nine months ended December 2016 over the same period the previous fiscal. Sharma said they hope to touch Rs 35,000 crore of new premiums by the end of March 2017.



The life insurer saw its total assets rise to Rs 24.42 lakh crore for the nine months ended December 2016, showing a 12.81 per cent growth over the same period of FY16.



