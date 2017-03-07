LIC’s bad loans mount in Apr-Dec 16 Rs 18,221 crore

While bad loans of banks have attracted much attention, not many are aware stressed assets of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the public sector insurance behemoth, too are rising consistently.And it’s not just companies that have defaulted on their loans, but also the state government entities and municipal corporations.While LIC is not in the business of lending, it has a huge debt portfolio of over Rs 3.5 lakh crore and as per the regulatory limits invests in corporate debentures and bonds besides injecting funds in the infrastructure sector. And all that has contributed to its rising bad loans like banks.In April-December 31, 2016, the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of LIC touched 6.29 per cent or Rs 18,221 crore, which is an increase of 14 per cent as compared with the nine months of FY16. In the nine months ended December 2015, its GNPA was 5.60 per cent or Rs 16,024 crore.GNPA for public sector insurer rose 17 per cent as on March 31, 2016 to Rs 14,282.90 crore and GNPA ratio was 3.76 per cent. While LIC’s debt exposure was Rs 3.65 lakh crore during 2015-16, its net NPA ratio was 1.84 per cent (Rs 7,455 crore). Of the total debt of Rs 3.70 lakh crore, NPAs on March 31, 2015 were Rs 12,213.37 crore. While the percentage of GNPAs stood at 3.30 per cent, the net NPA ratio was 1.58 per cent.So, where are the bad loans coming from?If one looks at Life Fund (fund containing the premium from traditional insurance policies), several companies have defaulted on their NCDs and loans. In addition to that defaults have come from companies in the steel and power sectors, municipal corporations and state governments bodies.For instance, LIC lent Rs 861 crore to Bhushan Power and Steel and Rs 852 crore to Bhushan Steels in 2014 and 2016, which have turned into non-performing assets.It had invested Rs 700 crore in Essar Shipping’s NCDs and Rs 1,071.72 crore in Essar Power’s NCDs. The life insurer had invested Rs 292.36 crore in the NCDs of Alok Industries in 2016, besides giving the company Rs 229 crore loan in 2014 and 2015, which have turned doubtful for LIC.Similarly, Rs 876 crore that was invested in NCDs of Jaiprakash Associates have been classified sub-standard. It also gave Rs 323 crore loan to Jaiprakash Power Ventures where the interest is due from April-May 2016. In case of Jaypee Infratech, loans outstanding is Rs 600 crore (two loans of Rs 300 crore each). For one loan, the principal is due from September 2015 and interest from October 2015 while for the second loan, the principal is due from April 2016 and interest from December 2015.GMR Chhattisgarh Energy was extended loans in April 2016 and again in July 2016 of Rs 442.37 crore that have turned sub-standard.Amtek Auto is also a defaulter with outstanding book value of Rs 400 crore.The public sector insurers has also a host of legacy loans. For instance, Jharkhand state housing, which it lent to during the different months in 1996 have been classified as a loss by the insurer. The Manipur government (housing) was given small loans several times during 1999 and 2000, whi­ch have also been classified as a loss. The Manipur planning and development and the Manipur state co-operative housing society were extended loans in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2005, which have turned into a loss.Similarly, the Pondycherry state co-operative housing federation, the Tamil Nadu co-operative housing federation, Uttar Pradesh jal vidyut nigam and Uttaranchal jal vidyut nigam have also defaulted on their loan payments. Loans to the Chhatisgarh housing department in 2000, the Mizoram government and Gujarat state co-operative housing finance corporation in 1995 and 1996 have turned bad.Similar defaults were seen in the case of LIC’s pension fund, albeit a lower amount. LIC’s total assets grew by 12.81 per cent to Rs 24.42 lakh crore in April-December 2016 from Rs 21.65 lakh crore in the same period of the previous year.Interestingly, LIC’s balancesheet is larger than the mutual fund industry that has around 40 fund houses.“What is Rs 18,000 crore in a balancesheet of Rs 24 lakh crore,” remarked an LIC official.Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director at InGovern Research Services, told Financial Chronicle, “Rising bad loans at LIC means money going down the drain for its millions of policyholders. It is reflective of the fact that the insurer’s credit appraisal process is not stringent enough. “We are not sure if there is any political interference in the sanctioning of loans. The insurance regulator and the government should take note of it and ensure that LIC strengthens its internal processes.”LIC chairman VK Sharma at a recent press conference had said the insurer is concerned about its policyholders money and significant stress on its books have come from the power sector.Meanwhile , while concerns have been raised about increasing bad loan burden of banks, LIC’s GNPA ratio is on par with several public and private sector lenders. Axis Bank reported GNPAs of 5.22 per cent in April-December 2016 (Rs 20,466 crore) while its total advances were Rs 3.47 lakh crore.