LGBT to get due representation at Tata Steel

Tata Steel is in the process of drafting a policy paper and a roadmap to have 25 per cent of its workforce from diverse groups by 2020. Of this, 20 per cent will be women and the rest from the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) community.



The Indian steel major is focusing on diversity and inclusion (D&I) to make the company a truly world class organisation that respects uniqueness of individuals. “It is trying to create a diverse and inclusive environment in order to be competitive in business by having access to a large talent pool,” said Atrayee Sarkar, chief diversity officer and chief group HR of Tata Steel.



The initiative is being carried out under a programme called ‘mosaic’. At present, Tata Steel has around 2,000 women employees. The company plans to double the number by 2020 or 2022. This means nearly 40-45 per cent of the fresh intake by the company will have to be women. “We would like to reach our goal before the set timeframe and are moving in that direction,” said Sarkar.



The company has appointed five regional mosaic councils to achieve the D&I goals.



The initiative was launched on June 1, 2015 after a detailed study in 2014 by a taskforce. The study captured the voice of people in the company, analysed status of inclusive atmosphere and examined benchmarks across industries on diversity and inclusion.



“We have adopted the 5 pillar approach for D&I –commitment, sensitisation, development, infrastructure and celebration – for creating a foundation of inclusivity and a landscape for diverse thinkers to work together and to enable a culture that focuses on celebrating diversity and innovation,” said Sarkar.



Besides, increasing intake of women and specially-abled employees via campus and lateral hiring, Tata Steel is organising sensitisation workshops at all locations on gender diversity and inclusive management for the leadership team on a regular basis. It is also carrying out upgradation of safety & security facilities for female employees at workplace as well as modernisation of amenities for female employees and specially-abled employees, especially at plant and raw material locations. The amenities include crèche, canteens, toilets, restrooms and ramps. It is also holding women empowerment programmes for female blue-collared staff, giving them an opportunity for career progression from non-officer to officer category, organising mentoring programme for women employees at entry level by CEOs group companies and so on.



The idea is to make these diverse groups feel comfortable. Our efforts to offer them a healthy worklife balance and improve engagement by way of introducing policy on sabbatical leave, extended maternity leave, paternity leave, work from home, satellite office operation, flexible working hours, and policy for specially-abled groups with an aim to attract and retain diverse groups.



“We have also taken up ‘ignite and engage’ initiative to develop them as leaders of tomorrow,” said Sarkar.



ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com



