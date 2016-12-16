Let states know nature of currency allocation: Mamata to RBI chief

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded that the Reserve Bank of India should let each state know the volume of allocation of the new currency.



RBI governor Urjit Patel, who was in Kolkata for the RBI central board meeting, called on Banerjee at Nabanno, the state secretariat, on Thursday.



Even as Patel was with Banerjee, her partymen and Trinamool Congress activists continued to hot the street, displaying anger against the RBI and its governor.



“We would like to know from you the nature of allocation of new currency to each of the states in a spirit of transparency and accountability, since there are serious concerns of political discrimination among states,” Banerjee stated in a note to Patel.



Banerjee has been one of the strongest critics of the RBI on the issue of demonetisation of high-value currency notes and the way it is being implemented. She has also been vocal against the RBI governor’s conspicuous silence on the issue.



Banerjee later said that in her letter to the RBI governor, she wrote, “As the governor of the Reserve Bank of India, an autonomous institution with a great history, which issues currencies to the nation, we expect you to stand up against this demonetisation onslaught against the common people of the nation at this moment of crisis, rather than falling silent and remaining opaque”.



Banerjee also said that the country has been going through an unprecedented misery and suffering due to “cruel misadventure of demonetisation”, which has not been seen in any modern democracy.



She pointed out that five crore workers across the country in different sectors are facing unemployment and hunger. Unorganised sector of the country, which provides two-third jobs in the country, has literally collapsed, she said.



“The small and medium enterprises are heavily shutting down. The massive trading sector of the economy has been brought down to its knees due to cash crunch, unable to conduct its business. The farmers, too, are going through a trauma that is never seen before, and that too not due to natural calamity but due to a man-made disaster of massive demonetisation ,” said Banerjee.



