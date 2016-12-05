LeT, JeM find place in Amritsar declaration

Strong action against terror groups including Pakistan-based LeT and JeM involved in high level of violence in the region was demanded by the Heart of Asia (HoA) conference here on Sunday with India and Afghanistan launching a stinging attack on a virtually isolated Islamabad for sponsoring and supporting terrorism.



Combating terrorism was at the “core” of the discussions at the annual conference, which is meant to focus on efforts to reconstruct and stablise war-torn Afghanistan, but it couldn’t firm up an Afghanistan-initiated proposal to set up a regional framework to counter the menace as many countries hadn’t given their inputs. Attended by some 40 countries, the two-day conference concluded with a strong declaration calling for concerted regional and international cooperation to ensure elimination of terrorism as well as dismantling of terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens in region as also disrupting all financial, tactical and logistical support for terror networks.



According to finance minister Arun Jaitley, the Amritsar Declaration had for the first time expressed concern at the violence caused in Afghanistan and the region by terrorist groups like Al Qaeda, Daesh, Lashkar-e Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. Incidentally, HOA’s Islamabad declaration last year had mentioned Al Qaeda and Daesh but did not talk about LeT and JeM.



“We remain concerned by the gravity of the security situation in Afghanistan in particular and the region and the high level of violence caused by the Taliban, terrorist groups including ISIL/ DAESH and its affiliates, the Haqqani Network, Al Qaida, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, East Turkistan Islamic Movement, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Jundullah and other foreign terrorist fighters. Acknowledging the support that terrorism derives in our region, we demand an immediate end to all forms of terrorism, as well as all support to it, including financing of terrorism. We recognise that terrorism is the biggest threat to peace, stability and cooperation in our region... We strongly call for concerted regional and international cooperation to ensure elimination of terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, including dismantling of terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens in the Heart of Asia region, as well as disrupting all financial, tactical and logistical support for terrorism,” the Declaration said.



Stressing on the connectivity projects, he said India was considering a number of road and rail projects to establish a direct link between the two countries. Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Karzai termed the deliberations “extremely productive” and said his country was looking to enhance connectivity with India via land routes.



In the declaration, the HoA also commended the Afghan government for successfully pursuing peace talks with Hizb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar resulting in the “signature of a peace agreement that sets a good precedent for future peace talks with all other armed groups”. It also appreciated Iran and Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees for over three decades. The HoA countries also urged all Afghan Taliban groups and other armed groups to enter into peace talks with the Afghanistan government.



“We further stress that economic development will contribute to achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region, and enhance regional economic integration.”



In this regard, we welcome the practical implementation of TAPI and completion of the first stage of the Asian International Railway Corridor between Imamnazar, Turkmenistan, and Aqina, Afghanistan — the initial stages of TAT linking Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan,” the declaration read.



It also welcomed the MoU on jointly building the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road between the China and Afghanistan. “All these will lay the foundations for a successful Seventh Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan (RECCA) planned for November 2017 in Ashgabat,” it said.



Next year, the Heart of Asia conference will be held in Azerbaijan.



