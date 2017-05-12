LeT, Hizbul ultras behind Lt Fayyaz killing identified

Six militants involved in the abduction and killing of young Army officer Umar Fayyaz in Shopian district of Kashmir have been identified, defence sources said on Thursday. They said the militants are from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen.



A massive manhunt has been launched to catch the militants involved in killing of Fayyaz, who was abducted and shot dead by the militants. A senior police official said that Umar Fayyaz’s body did not bear any torture marks while adding that the post-mortem report is awaited. “We have conducted preliminary investigations. It does point out to a module of Hizbul Mujahideen active in Shopian,” Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) SJM Gillani said. Police have found two empty cartridges of an INSAS rifle at the place where the young Army officer was shot dead. “There were two incidents of weapon-snatching in south Kashmir recently. We have leads that the Kulgam snatching was carried out by Lashkar militants, while Hizbul Mujahideen militants were involved in weapon-snatching at the Shopian court complex (on May 2). So it could be one of those weapons,” he said.



Following the killing of the officer, the Army has decided to re-introduce cordon and search operations (CASO) as a “permanent feature” of its campaign against militants, nearly 15 years after the practice was abandoned.



Meanwhile terming the ban on social media networks in J&K as “collective punishment”, two UN human rights experts have demanded that it be immediately lifted. In a press release on the official website of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), David Kaye and Michel Forst asserted that “the scope of these restrictions has a significantly disproportionate impact on the fundamental rights of everyone in Kashmir, undermining the government’s stated aim of preventing dissemination of information that could lead to violence.”



