Leaders for strong IMF to bridge infra funding gap

BRICS, the five-member grouping of nations, on Sunday sought a strong, quota-based and adequately resourced International Monetary Fund (IMF) to bridge the financing gap in infrastructure development to push economic growth in developing nations.



“We reaffirm our commi­t­ment to a strong, quota ba­s­ed and adequately resourced IMF. Borrowed resources by IMF should be on a temporary basis,” stated Goa Declaration on 8th BRICS Summit concluded here.



Highlighting the importance of public and private investments in infrastructure, including connectivity, to ensure sustained long-term growth, the leaders called for approaches to bridge the financing gap in infrastructure including through enhanced involvement of multilateral development banks.



The leaders of Brazil, Ru­s­sia, India, China and South Africa committed to support the coordinated effort by the emerging economies to ensure that the new quota formula will be finalised within the agreed timelines.



This, they said will ensure that the increased voice of the dynamic emerging and developing economies reflects their relative contributions to the world economy, while protecting the voi­c­es of least developed countr­ies, poor countries and regions. BRICS nations welcomed inclusion of the Chinese currency into the special drawing rights currency basket on October 1, 2016.



They called for the advanced European econ­om­ies to meet their co­m­mi­t­ment to cede two chairs on the executive board of IMF. BRICS leaders said, “The reform of IMF should strengthen the voice and representation of the poorest members, inclu­ding Sub-Saharan Africa.”



Sharing the concerns regarding the challenges of sovereign debt restructuring, BRICS nations noted that timely and successful debt restructuring is key for ensuring access to international capital markets, and hence economic growth, for countries with high debt levels.



They welcomed the current discussions to improve the debt restructuring process, and on the revised collective action clauses.



