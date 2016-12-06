Laurus Labs' IPO subscribed 28% on first day

The initial public offer (IPO) of pharmaceutical firm Laurus Labs was subscribed 28 per cent on the first day of the bidding today.



The IPO received bids for 62,09,420 shares as against the total issue size of 2,19,11,308 scrips, as per NSE data till 1700 hours.



The retail investor portion was subscribed 10 per cent, while the quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors got subscribed 71 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.



Laurus Labs, yesterday, raised over Rs 395 crore by allotting shares to anchor investors. The initial public offering opened for subscription today and will close on December 8.



The IPO entails little over 2.41 crore shares under offer for sale route and fresh issue worth up to Rs 300 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 426-428 for the offer.



At the upper end of the price band, the firm can raise up to Rs 1,331.79 crore.



The Hyderabad-based firm plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards pre-payment of term loans and general corporate purposes.



Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India, Jefferies India and SBI Capital Markets are managing the offer.



