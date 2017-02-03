LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Late filing of ITR to attract fine

By Amitava Chakrabarty Feb 03 2017

Tags: News
To ensure that assesses file their income tax return (ITR) on time, finance minister Arun Jaitley has introduced the provision of late fee up to Rs 10,000 in the budget. Till now late ITR submitters, whose numbers were quite significant, were only barred from revising the return. The delay also had no effect on tax refunds.

Jaitley, without making any reference in his speech, has inserted section 234F in the Income Tax Act relating to fee for default in furnishing return of income, which attracts a late of Rs 5,000 if the return is furnished after the due date but on or before December 31 of the assessment year and a fee of Rs 10,000 in any other case. But in cases where total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh, the fee amount won’t exceed Rs 1,000.

“A large number of people wait till last date or file returns late. Introduction of the late fee will make them to file ITRs on time,” said CA Ravi Kumar Singh of RGS and Associates. However, for genuine reasons, like illness, there should be some relaxation, he added.

A penalty of Rs 10,000 has also been introduced if it is found that an accountant or a merchant banker or a registered valuer furnished incorrect information in any report or certificate submitted under any provision of the I-T Act or any rules thereunder.

To encourage use of PAN in financial transactions, Jaitley has doubled the TCS (tax collected at source) rate or 5 per cent, whichever is higher, for a person paying an amount without quoting PAN, on which tax is collectible at source.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Arise & invest
    Domestic companies should play a key role in the revival of the investment cycle

    Arun Jaitley’s budget needs to spur investments and push growth in the industrial sector.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:Time to give back

In the byzantine dark alleyways of India’s secretive public finances ...

Susan Visvanathan

An ode to change

Industrialisation brings with it its own squalor and yet, the ...

Anil Dharker

Only words... and far away

A local newspaper in Jaipur interviewed some of the bright ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter