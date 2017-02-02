Kudos FM for not giving in to big bang populism

With elections to five Assembly Elections round the corner there was both apprehension as well as heightened expectation of big bang populist announcements. The finance minister has done well not have given to such populist pressures. This sobriety in approach in the present charged environment itself makes this a remarkable budget.



In the agri-rural space the finance minister has given a 24 per cent hike. If the bulk of this goes towards productive infrastructure it would give a fillip to the rural economy and create jobs.



The announcement of a progressive contract farming law is timely; this is, however, likely to be met with scepticism as agriculture is a state subject and getting states to be on board will remain a challenge.



There are several other positive announcements — movement towards integration of spot and futures markets, outlay of Rs 8,000 crore through Nabard for the dairy industry micro, expansion of the fasal bima yojana, a dedicated micro-irrigation fund of Rs 5,000 crore and digitisation of primary agriculture credit societies (PACS).



There is, however, little to cheer for private agro-industries which was expecting initiatives to incentivise them to make fresh investments and create new job opportunities to compensate for the loss of rural livelihoods due to demonetisation.



The finance minister spoke of the budget focus on rural areas, infrastructure and poverty alleviation.



Budget outlays have been increased for a number of schemes but one would have expected at least one big ticket announcement that would directly alleviate rural distress.



Perhaps, the expectation is that a number of small steps would all add up. But, the central question is: was this a wasted opportunity?



