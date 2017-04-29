Kollywood Bonanza

In 1912, for the first time ever, a feature film was screened in India. One hundred and five years later, the wheel is set to turn a full circle.



2017 is the Year of Big Cinema for the Indian film industry, as the world welcomed Bahubali 2 this week and waits for 2.0, to be released later in the year.



Blockbuster kings SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2 and Shankar’s 2.0 are vying for honours, not just at the Indian box office, but at a share of the larger global pie.



Given the scale of production and the moneys invested, the two films need to tap every available opportunity to first recover the huge costs and then rake in the moolah, for the Herculean efforts that have gone into the making of the movie.



The first to test the waters will be the Indian magnum opus, Bahubali – The Conclusion, which hit the screens on April 28 in India and several other overseas markets across the globe.



Within the next couple of days, it is certain to be the talk of the town — out of the drawing rooms — across the country.



The great rush has already begun. For instance, due to unprecedented demand for tickets, a few Hyderabad screens began screening Bahubali 2 from Thursday, April 27 evening, at paid premieres, where tickets come expensive.



The movie’s planned premiere in Mumbai on Thursday evening by Karan Johan, whose company is distributing its Hindi version, was however cancelled as a mark of respect to late Vinod Khanna.



Arka Media Works, the company that has produced Bahubali 1 & 2, is gearing up for a worldwide release. The company, naturally, is keen to ensure that Bahubali 2 is the biggest film, in terms of the number of screens, to be released in India across all multi-lingual versions — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Latest but unconfirmed reports say that Bahubali 2 is releasing at around 9,000 screens worldwide.



Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer told Financial Chronicle: “This will be the biggest release in India, also the biggest in each region. It will be a pan-India release and will hit 6,500 screens across the country. Bahubali 1 was released across 4,000 screens.”



He adds: “In addition, we are planning to release the film in about 650-700 screens in the US and North America in all the three versions, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film will also be released in other parts of the world and we are in the process of finalising the screens.”



Both Bahubali 1 & 2 put together have cost the company around Rs 450 crore. With some portions of the part 2 also canned, while filming part 1 itself, it is difficult to put a separate cost tag for each of the two parts.



Rajamouli, the director who has lived and breathed Bahubali for the past five years, makes it a point to put it on record that Bahubali 2 is not a sequel. “It is for convenience’s sake that we are calling it Bahubali 2. But, it is not a sequel. Its only one story and we are telling it in two episodes. The first part was more about introducing the characters and establishing the base. The second part will tell the people about the drama between these characters. The real drama comes in the second part. Actually, we had shot almost 30-40 per cent of the second part, while shooting for the first part. Most of the drama sequences were shot. Only the action portions were shot, after the release of the first part,” he told Financial Chronicle.



Unofficial figures circulating in the industry and social media though pegged the cost of Bahubali 1 at Rs 180 crore.



Bahubali 1 did much to upgrade the national and regional standing of cinema. Released worldwide on July 10, 2015, ‘Bahubali – The Beginning’ became the highest box office grosser among Indian films within the country.



It also became the only south Indian film to gross over Rs 650 crore worldwide and also the first non-Hindi film to gross over Rs 100 crore in the dubbed Hindi version.



If that was not enough, it is also the highest grossing Telugu film of all time, says a Wikipedia note, on the first part.



Remembers Rajamouli: “That’s because, when we started, we never thought it as a Telugu or a Tamil or a Hindi movie. We wanted it to be an Indian film. People from across the country were able to relate themselves with the film and everyone was involved. And no one thought it as a dubbed film from some other language.”



As for Bahubali 2, Rajamouli is confident that people have already made up their mind to watch it, and are just waiting for its release.



Bahubali is a fictional story period film of a time, which could well be 1,000 years ago, when canons and firearms had not yet been invented.



“We have introduced only the characters in Part One and not shared much of the story. The second part will delve into that more deeper,” Rajamouli points out.



Yarlagadda says producing Bahubali has been a very adventurous and good experience. “It was enormous, but good. Adventurous not in terms of money, but in the fact that we tried a lot of new things for the first time and it has been a great learning experience – not only the scale of production, but also in expanding the market,” he avers.



Did they expect this thunderous response when they started work on Bahubali? “Given the story and the scale of production, we knew it had the potential, but not on this scale and not so soon,” admits Yarlagadda, candidly.



Chips in Rajamouli, mirroring Yarlagadda: “The story and the characters when my father narrated it to me, had fire and I wanted to give the same experience — 100 per cent — to the audience. I think, we have done that. We have put in the effort and matched it with the scale of production that it demanded. We were sure that it would be a hit, but not on this scale.”



If one needs to understand the scale of the film’s release, don’t go beyond the Mayajaal Multiplex, India’s largest multiplex campus located on the East Coast Road (ECR) near Chennai, which has on display 16 screens, offering a combined capacity of 2,600 seats per show. All of it may be screening Bahubali 2.



Points out Udeep Reddy, CEO, Mayajaal Entertainment Limited: “Bahubali 2 is a very big film. No doubt about it. It looks like it will be the only film occupying all the 16 screens in our multiplex campus and of course, all three versions – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. We also tried to get the Malayalam version, but unfortunately it is not being released in Tamil Nadu.”



“With a long weekend, with Monday as May Day (May 1), we at Mayajaal will easily have 300 shows of Bahubali 2 over the four days,” he adds.



A back-of-the-envelop calculation – with an average 150 people per show - would ensure 45,000 people get to watch the film over that long weekend, all this in one campus.



The Karnataka scare



Just as all of India gears up to watch Bahubali 2 — and to know why Kattappa killed Bahubali, the big question left unanswered towards the end of Ba­hubali 1 — cinegoers in Ka­r­n­ataka survived a major scare.



Neither the producers of the film nor its director Rajamouli would have ever imagined that it would be Kattappa himself, who will emerge as the main hurdle to the smooth release of Bahubali 2 in Karnataka, whose capital city Bengaluru, also happens to be a high-paying multiplex zone for the Indian film industry, especially for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies.



A comment made by Tamil film actor, Satyaraj, who plays the role of Kattappa in Bahubali, over the Cauvery River water issue over nine years ago, came to haunt the makers of Bahubali.



While things have now been sorted out with Satyaraj issuing an apology, some fringe but aggressive groups made all out attempts to prevent the film’s release in Karnataka, all in the name of Kanndiga pride, hell bent on seeking an unconditional apology from the actor, for it to be released in that lucrative market.



To put pressure and to make their presence felt, they also called for a Bengaluru bandh on April 28, the day Bahubali 2’s scheduled release.



It also shows what a bunch of motivated spoilers can achieve, pulling things out of context. Satyaraj made that speech over nine years ago at a frenzied gathering of Tamil film stars in Chennai, at the height of Cauvery water dispute in support of Tamilians and the state’s rightful share over the river water.



It goes without saying that the Kannada film industry too has always been in the forefront of this dispute in support of Karnataka’s interests.



What is, however, interesting – not to mention intriguing — is that since that speech, over 30 films that featured Satyaraj, including Bahubali 1, had a smooth release in Karnataka all these years.



However, the video of the actor’s speech suddenly made its appearance on social media about a fortnight ago and went viral, stoking Kannadiga pride like few things before.



That was also the signal for fringe elements to jump on to the scene and protest against Bahubali 2’s release. Taken aback, the producers tried to reach out to their counterparts in the Kannada film industry, without much success.



Rajamouli too joined in, made a personal appeal in Kannada and uploaded the video both on Facebook and Twitter on Thursday.



In the video, he sought to explain, saying what Satyaraj had spoken was nine years ago and no one among the film crew was even aware of it, until the video showed up recently.



“Satyaraj is neither the producer nor the director of Bahubali. He just did a role in that film and has gone away. We have no control over what he said in the past and what he should do now. Hence, I appeal to the people of Karnataka not to vent their ire over the issue on Bahubali and request you to permit the film’s smooth release,” Rajamouli said in that video.



This presentation too has since gone viral, generating lot of comments on the social media. Most of them, while appreciating the movie and Rajamouli’s efforts, set one condition for the release — Get Satyaraj to apologise to the people of Karnataka. And that is the way it panned out.



The big release overseas



As in India, Bahubali 2 is slated for the big splash in the overseas market too. The producers have made arrangements for releasing it in 650-700 screens in just the US and North American markets.



In addition, it is likely to hit around 175-200 screens in the Gulf, around 100 screens in Europe, over 100 plus in Malaysia, about 10-12 in Singapore, 30-35 in Australia, as well as some in Sri Lanka. No one cinema can ask for more.



“Roughly, it will be released in over 1,000-plus screens in the overseas market. Given the kind of interest and demand that it has generated, it will surely become the highest collecting Indian film in the overseas market, even over taking Bollywood biggies like PK and Bhajrangi Bhaijan,” a person in the know about the international trade for Indian films, told Financial Chronicle, on condition of anonymity.



However, no US release as big as this is likely to be sorted out without issues cropping up. The principle concern, naturally, revolve over the price — Rs 42 crore — at which the film’s distribution rights were sold in that market, more than a year ago.



However, due to a churn in the US market theatre chains involving Cinemark and the Wanda Group over the past year, distributors are faced with the prospects of a lower revenue share than what was expected in 2016.



Hence, re-negotiation talks are underway, with distributors for the American market, who are seeking to lower the price to around Rs 32 crore.



“Bahubali 2 will be the biggest grosser, but the collections may not be enough to make distributors happy. It may be a case of Operation Success, where the patient has died, as the producers have sold the rights for several markets at a very high price,” the source in the know, points out.



In the Gulf market, however, it is a different story for Bahubali 2. Says Sanjay Wadhwa of AP International, who has acquired the film’s distribution rights for Gulf: “There is huge demand for the film. The property is big and there is unprecedented demand from everywhere. I am given to understand that it has generated lot of interest even from far off markets like Japan and China.” Can’t ask for more, can you?



“For instance, Roxy Cinemas, Dubai is a high-end top-notch multiplex, which used to mostly screen Hollywood biggies. They were very keen on releasing Bahubali 2 and even wanted the cast and crew of the film to do a promotional event in their complex,” adds Wadhwa. This promotional event finally took place on April 25.



What’s cooking on the Robot aka 2.0 front?



Director Shankar’s 2.0 is another biggie in the making – in fact, even bigger than Bahubali 2!



Slated for a Diwali release later this year, 2.0 is being produced at an estimated cost ranging anywhere between Rs 350-Rs 400 crore ($62-65 million) by UK-based Lyca Productions. But according to some other projections, Shankar’s 2.0 may end up skipping a Diwali release this year and may eventually get released on January 26, 2018.



A sci-fi film, directed by S Shankar, it features superstar Rajnikanth and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in prominent roles, generating a lot of interest in the trade circles already. It is a sequel to the run away hit, Enthiran alias Robot that made waves, when it was released in 2010. However, it is still ‘work-in-progress’.



“It will take time to talk in detail about the film and its release plans”, is the word sent out by Lyca’s big boss Raju Mahalingam, through his office, when reached by this paper for finer details.



However, with two big films – Bahubali 2 & 2.0 from India this year – both incidentally from the south - one cannot resist the temptation of comparing the two, especially since it was director Shankar, who set the trend of utilising computer generated imagery (CGI) with telling effect.



Says Rajamouli: “Using computer graphics as a tool to create an effect is an art. Shankar is a trendsetter and a master in that. If you people are able to identify and differentiate a scene, whether it is live action or CGI, then we have failed. Fortunately for us, we have succeeded,” while putting on record his appreciation for director Shankar.



But comparisons, he says, are odious. “There is absolutely no comparison between Bahubali and Robot or 2.0, since both are in different genres. However, Bahubali and 2.0 are surely the two biggest films of India and both are coming from south India and we should be proud of that,” he points out.



Rajamouli points out that films from Bollywood have always reached a larger audience globally, since the market is always spread wide for them. “It has been there for ages and will not disappear overnight. But, with films like Robot and Bahubali, things could change over a period of time,” he observes.



“With the kind of stories and content available with us (Indians), I think we have been lethargic. Just look at Mahabharat – there is so much one can derive from it. Good content, a guaranteed quality content, is sure to click at the box office. It will surely reach a larger audience,” remarks Rajamouli.



But, he concedes that giving a pan-India film is not possible each time. “This time, I got a mad fellow like Prabhas (who gave five years of his prime career for Bahubali). I don’t know whether I will get one again,” he wonders.



What’s next, after Bahubali?



Firmly, Rajamouli says, there will not be a Part 3. But, Bahubali and its characters will come out in several forms, including animation and live action. That’s because, when the team developed each character, th­ere were so many back-stories that were written about each character and these back-stories have so much potential to generate interest among people, says the director.



“For the past five years, most of us, have been working from morning 6 am to 2 or 3 pm. My mind is fully occupied by Bahubali and there is nothing on hand as of now. Once I come out of this zone, may be I will do a small but a simple film next. Especially, one that will have no CGI for sure,” Rajamouli quips. Well, the break will sure be well earned.



