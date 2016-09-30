Knock and deliver

It was on late Wednesday evening when national security advisor Ajit Doval informed prime minister Narendra Modi following specific intelligence inputs that Pakistani security agencies were going to shift militants from some of the launch pads operating close to the Line of Control (LoC).



It was then that the latter finally gave his consent for a ``limited strike’’ targeting these areas. Before the consent, the prime minister discussed the issue both with home minister Rajnath Singh and defence minister Manohar Parrikar.



Ever since the first meeting of the cabinet committee on security headed by PM first discussed the option of surgical strikes by Indian armed forces post the Uri attack on September 18, intelligence agencies had the ``advance launch pads’’ at Lipa, Kel, Tatapani (Hotspring) and Bhimber on its radar as they operated within a radius of 500 metres to 3 km from the LoC and were thus within striking range of security forces to carryout a swift operation.



Following the PM’s consent, NSA Doval swung into immediate action setting up a command control room in North Block along with Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag and DGMO Ranbir Singh.



The three top officers along with some key intelligence officials parked themselves there a little before midnight on Wednesday even as the local police was asked to clamp a complete lockdown in the area. The PM, home and defence ministers were in constant touch on a hot line with the control room.



Over the past week or so, even as the PM weighed the options of a surgical strike inside Pakistani territory along with his senior cabinet colleagues and country’s top security establishment, the army had swiftly and quietly positioned two of its crack commando units from the elite Special Forces, the 4 and 9 para-commandos, close to the LoC. The units obviously had a clear brief to be prepared to strike within minutes.



Top government sources claim that it was around midnight that the commando units were directed to be prepared for the attack. The instructions were clear, the forces had a window of two hours, between 2 and 4 am, to execute the operation and be back well before the sun rise. No men or material were to be left behind at any cost.



The Special Forces were divided into five small teams each with 8 to 20 commandos. Sources claimed while two teams crossed over on foot the remaining were air dropped by MI-17 chopper.



As part of a diversionary tactic, Indian security forces opened fire at five different locations along the border. With clinical precision the para-commandos struck at the launch pads in the dead of the night with reports suggesting that they inflicted heavy casualties on the militants there with sources claiming the number could be anything between 30 to 40 while two Pakistani soldiers were also killed.



Sources claim two commandos sustained minor injuries in the operation that lasted a little more than an hour. Well before 4 in the morning the entire Special Forces unit was back at their base on Indian soil loaded with evidence including photographs of the operation and military hardware seized from the killed militants.



All this while the control room in North Block kept the political leadership informed about the unfolding operation as information was being relayed to them through a wireless set by commandos on the ground. ``The commandos caused substantial damage to the launch pads, which had militants from all major terror outfits in the operation. They even got evidence to back their claims though no bodies of militants were brought back,’’ a senior security official said.



Surprisingly, one of the first phone calls that NSA Doval received early Thursday morning was from his US counterpart Susan Rice. It is believed that Doval reiterated India’s consistent stand that the aim was to merely target militants operating from Pakistani soil.



Following the successful completion of the operation, a meeting of the CCS was convened where a detailed report was given of what exactly happened. It was during deliberations at the CCS it was decided that DGMO Ranbir Singh should call up his Pakistani counterpart giving details of the operation inside PoK.



The DGMO was specifically directed to inform the Pakistani officer that the intention was not to target its army or civilians, but to merely hit militants who were planning to launch attacks against India.



