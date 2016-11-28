Khalistan militant, 5 others escape from Nabha prison

In a sensational jailbreak, chief of the Khalistan Liberation Front Harminder Mintoo on Monday escaped along with five other prisoners after armed men in police uniforms stormed the high-security Nabha prison here, exposing “lapses” and raising doubts of possible collusion of insiders. Parminder Singh, the leader of the gang, which stormed into the jail, was later arrested in Kairana police circle of Shamli district in UP.



Parminder was driving the SUV which was used in the attack, when he was intercepted by the police. Director General of Police (DGP) UP Javeed Ahmed said the arrest was made following an alert about the movement of the SUVs in which the jail break accused had escaped. He too is a fugitive and was lodged at Nabha jail from where he escaped in March, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Saharanpur (Range) Jitendra Kumar Shahi.



Punjab DGP Suresh Arora earlier said that “the unidentified assailants came in police fatigues and were carrying small firearms.” He said that they told police personnel deployed on jail premises that they were bringing a prisoner. “Later, they fired indiscriminately and fled with six criminals, including a terrorist,” he said, adding over 35 rounds were fire and there was no casualty among the jail personnel, who were allegedly taken offguard and did not offer any strong resistance. “The firing was also done from inside the jail. We will see why the firing was not effective,” the DGP said and added there is a “conspiracy somewhere”. A woman died after being hit by a bullet when the police opened fire at her vehicle after it jumped a barrier about 20 km away from the prison. The incident occurred at a ‘naka’ on Patiala-Gulha Cheeka road.



Punjab government sacked Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent, ADGP (Jails) and formed an SIT to probe the incident. It ordered a separate inquiry headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Jagpal Singh Sandhu to look into the “security lapses”.



Those who escaped include hardcore Khalistani militant Mintoo, who was arrested by Punjab police in November 2014 after he was deported from Thailand and was wanted in 10 terror cases. The other absconders are gangster Vicky Gaundar, Amandeep Dhotian, Gurpreet Sekhon, Nita Deol and Kashmira Singh, who is also a terrorist. The DGP said that the prisoners had fled towards Haryana. Punjab government has announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh for any person who provides information leading to the arrest of the under-trials.



After the jailbreak, security agencies in northern states were put on high alert and Home minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. He sought an immediate report on the incident, besides directing the state to step up security in jails. National security advisor Ajit Doval spoke to deputy CM Sukhbir Badal who apprised him of the steps being taken to nab the six absconders. Sukhbir said Pakistan could be behind the incident as it was desperate to revive terrorism in the state.



With Punjab going to polls early next year, the opposition Congress said the incident exposed the “complete breakdown of law and order” in the state and triggered fears of revival of terrorism ahead of Assembly elections.



