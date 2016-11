Latching onto media reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today raised questions on whether the Reserve Bank of India was distributing currency to banks in a fair manner.



"Is currency being distributed by RBI to bank branches in fair manner?" he asked.



According to media reports, the RBI has distributed Rs 42 lakh to a bank which has 4,000 customers following demonetisation. At the same time, it has reportedly dispensed Rs 3 lakh to a bank with 35 branches and 1.5 lakh customer base.