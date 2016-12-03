Hit American Reality TV show ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ won’t resume filming with Kim Kardashian this year. This is mainly because lead protagonists—Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — are out of commission. Call it a streak of bad luck or just a series of unfortunate off-screen events, but it has to the duo maintaining a rather low profile.



The drama started when Kim Kardashian, 36, attended Paris Fashion Week earlier this year for the Balmain fashion show. Given that both Kim and Kanye are the new faces of the luxury brand, it was only natural to see Kim seated in the front row. The couple has also been extensively featured in the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2016 ad campaign across the world. The campaign made headlines for its innovative use of teardrops, as the models including Kanye, are presented with tears in their eyes.



While Kim stole the show at Paris Fashion Week for her daring bare-all fashion choices, she fell victim to a traumatic robbery in her luxury suite while her sisters were out partying. Not only did the robbers threaten her and manhandle her, but they also robbed her at gunpoint, stealing both jewellery and cash to the tune of 10 million dollars. Amongst the more precious items was Kim’s famous diamond rock (the engagement ring given to her by Kanye), which the robbers succeeded in stealing. Kardashian was left badly shaken after the incident.



The untoward disaster did not stop there, pursuant to the robbery, Kanye West has been taken ill and is being treated in the UCLA Medical Centre. During this time Kim has kept a deliberate distance from the E! Network show, keeping all cameras and filming at bay. It is Kanye’s privacy, which is most important for the couple, and all visits to the hospital have been private. Kim who is one of the most photographed celebrities in the world has not been caught by the paparazzi since Kanye’s alleged breakdown in November this year.



Not only has Kim Kardashian skipped many a public appearances but she has also switched off from social media. TMZ reported that, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ will not resume shooting new scenes for the upcoming season before the end of the year in the wake of Kim Kardashian's traumatic robbery in Paris and Kanye West's hospitalisation.”



However, while Kim might stay away from the spotlight for a few weeks, this hasn’t deterred the Kardashian-Jenner clan from posting numerous photographs of their daily routines on social media; keeping their followers right up to speed. Kendall who is in Paris for the recently held Victoria’s Secret fashion show put up a series of fun pictures of the event. None the less this Kardashian sibling was accompanied by an armed security guard for her safety.



