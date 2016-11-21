Keep off them

Penny stocks, or micro-caps in investor parlance, have attracted retail investors’ interest in the last two years following a sharp run-up in these stocks.



Penny stocks mostly trade below their face value, have low market capitalisation, little to no profits and minimal business operations. Most of these companies do not have any fundamental competitive advantage and are yet to define and dominate their niche in their segment. In fact, close to 10 per cent of the stocks listed on the BSE are trading below Rs 10; Unitech, Zylog Systems, Velan Hotels, 3I Infotech, Vardhaman Laboratories, REI Agro, and Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery, to name a few. Many first time retail investors are drawn to investing in these penny stocks as these are cheap or trade below par value.



The markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and stock exchanges have been alerting investors against blindly investing in such stocks. At times, these stocks are used for dubious activities. As recent newspaper reports suggest, an investigation by the tax department had uncovered a trail of Rs 38,000 crore involving manipulation in 84 BSE-listed penny stocks and through 5,000 listed and unlisted firms, many of them shell companies. The report said at least 64,811 entities evaded taxes through such fraudulent methods.



Typically, the promoters of such companies rely on human greed and excitement. Individual investors, who have just started investing often fall prey to such schemes. There is no real investment in penny stocks, it’s just gambling. Penny stocks are highly risky and their prices react to intentional "noise" generated by vested interests. If a small investor has invested in any penny stock, he needs to follow his investment very closely, and sell it when the price is good. Always think short-term with penny stocks, never long-term.



The biggest risk of investing in these stocks is that there is no data available on these companies. Most of these companies are so small that there is very little public information available on them. Also, it’s difficult to find third party independent coverage on these stocks. In most cases, these companies don’t have the manpower or expertise to run their regular business and they usually operate from small locations.



Most of these companies are very thinly traded and controlled by a limited number of investors. An investor in penny stocks often finds it difficult to find a buyer for their “lack of liquidity”. This leaves penny stocks at the mercy of people who want to manipulate the stock price for short-term profit. They follow a “pump-and-dump” strategy. The modus operandi is to pay someone to drum up short-term interest in a stock, invest some money and drive the share price up, then broadcast as widely as possible. In fact, most investing tips for penny stocks are put out by people who are paid to pump them up.



Of course, there's the other side to the coin. Some micro-cap stocks make it big. These companies have fairly good track records and solid growth numbers over a long period to back them. So, before you go out to make a million in months by following investment tips, pause and think for a moment, “If it were so easy, wouldn’t people smarter than you be doing it?”



If you ever think of investing in a penny stock, remember the classic dialogue by Jordan Belfort from the movie "The Wolf of Wall Street", "It's pretty easy, you pay the broker $1.50/share; the broker is actually getting the shares from the company for $1/share. Since the shares are not openly quoted, you have no idea what is going on, and the shares themselves are worthless. You are basically buying magic beans...Now you might ask well if my statement says that the shares are worth $1.50/ share, can't I sell them. Well the numbers on the statement mean nothing. You'll find that when you try to sell the shares, that the broker will find every excuse not to sell the shares, and that no one that isn't associated with the broker will buy them from you. Eventually, the company will crash, you will lose everything, and you'll be kicking yourself for not selling sooner, and you won't realise that you never would have been able to sell those shares for $1.50/ share."



