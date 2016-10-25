LoginRegister
Kashmir: Inferno burns down school in Bandipora

By ANI Oct 25 2016 , Srinagar

A government-run school went up in flames in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday evening.

Reports said that Government Middle School located in Bunpora mohalla of Saderkoot Bala went up in flames at around 9 pm.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. According to reports, in the last four days, at least four schools have been gutted in fire. These include: Government High School at Kawoosa, Magam, Government High School Aripanthan, Beerwah (which was damaged in fire on Sunday, October 23 evening), Government Girls School Watto, Kulgam which was also gutted in fire on October 21, and Government Higher Secondary school in Bugam, Kulgam which was completely destroyed in blaze in the intervening night of 21 and 22 October.

Around 15 schools in total have been gutted throughout the Valley in mysteriously triggered fires during the last three months, which have become a major impediment in the education of students and causing severe damage to the state’s academic infrastructure.

