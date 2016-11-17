Kanoria firm buys AP power plant

India Power Corporation, an arm of the Kolkata-headquartered Kanoria Foundation, has acquired Nellore, Andhra Pradesh-based 1,000 MW coal-fired thermal power plant of Meenakshi Energy, owned by French power company Engie.



The acquisition has been done by transferring Rs 2,800 crore of Meenakshi's debt into India Power’s accounts and buying out Rs 3,800 crore of equity at $1, said India Power chairman Hemant Kanoria. Significantly, India Power had already formed a 50:50 joitn venture with Germany's Uniper Kraftwerk for management and operations of Meenakshi and also India Power’s Haldia power plants.



Of the total capacity of Meenakshi Energy, 300 MW is operational and 700 MW will be commissioned by the third quarter of next year, said Kanoria.



The company is also in the process of setting up a 3X150 MW thermal project at the port town of Haldia for Rs 3,500 crore. With this, total generating volume of India Power, inclusive of 110 MW of wind power, would touch 1550 MW. The first unit of the Haldia plant will be commissioned by December end and the second unit by March 2017. The Meenakshi plant will enable India Power to add more thermal power capacity to its portfolio.



India Power, which has a consolidated estimated enterprise/asset value of nearly Rs 15,000 crore, with a combined debt of around Rs 6,000 crore, has been expanding its power distribution operations strategically and now has a distribution network of 250 MVA in Asansol-Durgapur and 200 MVA in Gaya. The company also operates 100 MW wind power plants in Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan.



Talking about the company’s joint venture with the German company, Kanoria said that the JV will offer a broad range of flexible and customised services and customers can choose from full-service arrangements or customised services. These would include plant operations and maintenance, asset monitoring software and analytical tools, flexibilisation of units, lifecycle extension, supply and integration of pollution control equipment and systems and so on.



Going forward, the company would look at inorganic growth through the acquisition route, because setting up greenfield plants is becoming increasingly difficult, thanks to problems of land acquisition, said Kanoria.



