LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Kalyan Jewellers unveils big expansion plan as Warburg pumps in Rs 500 crore

By Sangeetha G. Apr 03 2017 , Chennai

Tags: News
In a second round funding, Kalyan Jewellers has raised Rs 500 crore from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. The fund will be used for doubling the retail presence of the jewellery retail chain by adding close to 100 stores. The company is also planning to foray into online jewellery space.

Apart from the private equity, Kalyan Jewellers will also bring in debt and internal accruals to open around 100 stores and double the retail network in three years from the current 105 stores. The company had almost doubled its store count after receiving Rs 1,200 crore from Warburg Pincus in 2014 by adding 50 stores. Of this, 17 stores were opened in the overseas markets, largely in the GCC.

“We have nearly doubled our size over the last three years, which increases our internal accruals and the ability to raise enhanced debt. Our expansion to 200 showrooms is being envisaged using a combination of equity, debt and internal accruals. Our average showroom size is over 7,500 sq ft, and we will not compromise on the expanse of a showroom in a particular market or the variety of merchandise available to our customers,” the company told Financial Chronicle.

Kalyan will be entering new markets like Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman this year. It currently has 23 stores overseas. In the domestic market it will build its presence in the central region including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and add new showrooms in Mumbai, Delhi and the southern region. Almost 70 per cent of the new stores will come up in the domestic market.

“The investment by Warburg Pincus is a vindication of the strong growth trajectory of the company. The company plans to nearly double its presence to 200 plus showrooms using a combination of equity, debt and internal accruals… Kalyan is also working on a blueprint for a foray into the e-commerce segment which will complement our physical retail network. We believe that the curb in cash transactions will see a shift from the unorganised sector to organised players like Kalyan. The rationalisation of taxes under the GST regime will increase operational efficiencies significantly,” said T S Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director, Kalyan Jewellers.

Though private equity funding has been sparse in the physical jewellery retailing, online jewellery companies have remained attractive for venture capital funds. The company is also looking at inorganic growth opportunities.

sangeethag@mydigitalfc.com

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Time to act mature
    Narayana Murthy is now a minority shareholder and he should privately convey his views to the management

    The skirmish between founders of Infosys and the current management team seems to be turning into quarterly affair, much like quarterly results.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Newsmaker: Bring it on

A bitter and acrimonious Test series between India and Oz ...

Gautam Datt

MCD battle hots up

The stakes in Delhi civic elections are high as the ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

No point in letting life get to you

When something goes wrong, somewhere; when someone does not meet ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter