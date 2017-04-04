Kalyan Jewellers unveils big expansion plan as Warburg pumps in Rs 500 crore

In a second round funding, Kalyan Jewellers has raised Rs 500 crore from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. The fund will be used for doubling the retail presence of the jewellery retail chain by adding close to 100 stores. The company is also planning to foray into online jewellery space.



Apart from the private equity, Kalyan Jewellers will also bring in debt and internal accruals to open around 100 stores and double the retail network in three years from the current 105 stores. The company had almost doubled its store count after receiving Rs 1,200 crore from Warburg Pincus in 2014 by adding 50 stores. Of this, 17 stores were opened in the overseas markets, largely in the GCC.



“We have nearly doubled our size over the last three years, which increases our internal accruals and the ability to raise enhanced debt. Our expansion to 200 showrooms is being envisaged using a combination of equity, debt and internal accruals. Our average showroom size is over 7,500 sq ft, and we will not compromise on the expanse of a showroom in a particular market or the variety of merchandise available to our customers,” the company told Financial Chronicle.



Kalyan will be entering new markets like Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman this year. It currently has 23 stores overseas. In the domestic market it will build its presence in the central region including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and add new showrooms in Mumbai, Delhi and the southern region. Almost 70 per cent of the new stores will come up in the domestic market.



“The investment by Warburg Pincus is a vindication of the strong growth trajectory of the company. The company plans to nearly double its presence to 200 plus showrooms using a combination of equity, debt and internal accruals… Kalyan is also working on a blueprint for a foray into the e-commerce segment which will complement our physical retail network. We believe that the curb in cash transactions will see a shift from the unorganised sector to organised players like Kalyan. The rationalisation of taxes under the GST regime will increase operational efficiencies significantly,” said T S Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director, Kalyan Jewellers.



Though private equity funding has been sparse in the physical jewellery retailing, online jewellery companies have remained attractive for venture capital funds. The company is also looking at inorganic growth opportunities.



