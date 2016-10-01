Kabul backs India's surgical strikes

In a huge boost to New Delhi, Afghanistan on Friday backed India's post-Uri surgical strikes on terror launch pads in PoK, terming it as an act of “self-defence”, and in a strong message to Pakistan asserted that time has come to take “tough” and “risky” decisions to deal with the menace of terrorism. Noting that with regard to terrorism “patience is wearing thin nowadays”, the Afghan envoy--leaving no one in doubt as to who he was referring to--said it is high time that India and Afghanistan “reviewed” their relations with countries.



In yet another veiled jibe at Islamabad, the Afghan envoy said he fully “sympathised with the people of Balochistan, who are suffering”. Afghanistan’s ambassador to India Shaida Abdali said his country does not make distinctions between terrorist groups and is against all such organisations that pose a danger and threat to any country. When asked about Afghanistan’s stand on the surgical strikes undertaken by India in PoK, Abdali was quoted by news agencies as saying, “we hope that no one will allow its territory as a safe haven for terrorists to be used against neighbouring countries.”



“If terrorist groups continue to exist without action, no wonder self-defence against such terrorist groups will be in the form of action that we saw,” he said, referring to the surgical strikes conducted by India on terror launch pads across the LoC with the army inflicting “significant casualties” on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from PoK.



Abdali said it was “high time we take tough decisions” and they may be “risky” but are needed to end terrorism. He said such decisions may have a cost but the cost is worth it because “we have to end this continued terrorism that affects our people, our lives every day and is taking our vision backward day by day.”



“We have to fight a phenomenon that is going to inflict us in a much bigger way....the core is that we have to act. The problem that we have is that it is increasingly taking our lives so at whatever cost, we have to end it,” Abdali said.



