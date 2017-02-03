Just words no action makes tourism dull

Continuing its focus on the tourism sector, the government proposed setting up of 5 special tourism zones in the budget. But the sector is worried about the slow implementation of announcements made in the previous budgets. The government also had recently hiked service tax on tour packages.



The budget acknowled­g­ed that tourism “is a big employment generator and has a multiplier impact on the economy. 5 special touri­sm zones, anchored on SPVs, will be set up in partnership with states. Incredible India 2.0 campaign will be laun­c­h­ed across the world”.



But it did not mention an­ything about where these zones are coming up and what would be the nature of development that will be und­ertaken in those zones. Go­ing by the status of previous proposals, the industry doesn’t see anything coming out of these announcements.



“I don’t know whether an­ything is happening on the past announcements. At least in places where we ope­rate we have not seen much change,” said Ajay Bakaya, executive director, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts.



The first budget of this go­vernment was the first to recognise the sector’s potential in generating jobs. It had set aside Rs 100 crore for the national mission on Prasad (pilgrimage rejuvenation & spiritual augmentation dri­ve) and Rs 200 crore for Hriday (national heritage city development and augment­ation yojana). Mathura, Am­ritsar, Gaya, Kanchipuram, Vellankani and Ajmer were identified for Hriday in the first phase and the Sarnath-Gaya-Varanasi Buddhist circ­uit is to be developed with top tourist amenities.



Apart from the prime mi­nister’s constituency Varan­asi, no major clean-up has happened at important tour­i­st destinations. “We are ho­p­ing that some action happened on the ground,’ said Debashis Ghosal, MD and CEO of Daiwik Hotels. But he admitted that hotels have been benefiting from some of the religious circuit trains introduced by IRCTC.



“We have been expecting some announcements from the budget to mitigate the impact of cash cull on the hotel business. Demonetisation happened during the tourist season when we see good occupancies,” he said.



The tourism industry is also worried about the recent hike in service tax on outbound tour packages. “The government a few days back doubled the service tax from 4.5 per cent to 9 per cent. This was brought down a few years back after we convinced the government on the impact it had on the sector,’ said Iqbal Mulla, chief counsel, Global Tourism Council and former president of the travel agents association of India.



