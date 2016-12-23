Jung springs a surprise, quits as Lt Guv

Delhi lt governor Najeeb Jung, who had a running feud with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, resigned in a surprised move on Thursday citing his desire to return to academics.



Without citing reasons for his decision, 65-year-old Jung, who had taken charge in July 2013, thanked prime minister Narendra Modi for his help and cooperation and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his “association”. In a brief statement, Jung’s office said he has submitted his resignation to the government and that he would be returning to academics, “his first love”. He also thanked the people of Delhi for their support especially during the President’s Rule. Jung told Financial Chronicle that he wanted to spend time with his family and return to academics.



While sources close to Jung told PTI that his resignation has nothing to do with his acrimonious relationship with the AAP government and he was contemplating to quit for the past few months, the Congress termed the exit “unceremonious” and demanded an explaination from the on his sudden exit. The BJP denied that there was any pressure on the LG to quit, and claimed he was “upset” with the AAP government.



Normally governors are appointed for a five-year term, but there’s no fixed tenure for lt governors. Jung had another 13 months to go in his tenure. The home ministry sources also said that Jung’s resignation came as a surprise. Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said he came to know about Jung’s resignation from the media. “The LG met me day before yesterday but he didn’t give any indication of submitting his resignation. I have another meeting with him scheduled for tomorrow,” he said.



Reacting to Jung’s resignation, Kejriwal tweeted, “Sh Jung’s resignation is a surprise to me. My best wishes in all his future endeavours.”



Leader of opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta said a BJP delegation had met the L-G on Wednesday over delimitation of municipal wards. “Even then he was upset with the AAP government stalling work. But we did not foresee this. He told us that he was going a week-long leave. Delhi needed him,” he said.



A 1973-batch IAS officer, Jung had assumed charge as the 19th lt governor of Delhi on 9 July 2013, five months before the Delhi Assembly elections. The then chief minister Sheila Dikshit had played a role in appointing Jung, who was then serving as vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia University, to the top post in the city administration. He had run the city for nearly one year after the AAP government quit on 14 February 2014 after a short stint of 49 days. He was retained by the NDA, which came to power in 2014.



Born on 18 January 1951, Jung studied at the Delhi University and the London School of Economics, UK. He joined the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in 1973 and served in Madhya Pradesh government and at several key positions, including as joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, in the central government. A literary enthusiast, Jung has also worked with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies of the Oxford University.



Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken alleged that Jung was unceremoniously removed and demanded that the Centre make public reasons behind the decision. “Was he removed to bring someone who is close to RSS? Was it done considering the upcoming municipal polls? Jung is an able administrator,” he said.



Congress leader PC Chacko blamed BJP’s attitude towards governors and LGs for Jung’s resignation. “BJP wants the governors and LGs to act as per their political thinking. This is putting many governors and LGs in difficulties,” he said.



