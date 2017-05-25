Job growth slows, pet schemes yet to build up steam

Three years is not too long a period to forget what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said before his party’s landslide victory in May, 2014. “I can’t do much about those in their fifties but I want to transform the lives of those in their twenties who are seeking new employment,” Modi had said, three years ago. Clearly, job creation, especially in the manufacturing and core sectors, was his and his government’s top priority. And the Modi government, in the last three years, did try that through its various much-hyped initiatives like ‘Make in India’, ‘Skill India’ and ‘Startup India’.



In an effort to push the 'Make in India' initiative to the global level, Modi had pitched India as a manufacturing destination at the World International Fair in Hannover, Germany, in 2015. At international forums he showcased India as a business-friendly destination to attract foreign businesses to invest and manufacture in the country. This was significant for the manufacturing sector, the backbone of the non-farm economy as it employs nearly half of the workers in the eight other sectors together. There was a sudden jump in manufacturing sector jobs in the last quarter of 2016. But that sudden growth notwithstanding, over a horizon of one year, growth in manufacturing jobs was recorded as just being short of 1 per cent. And a mere one per cent growth is very modest for this sector.



Official statistics provided by the Centre, in response to parliamentary questions on July 20, last year, revealed that in the calendar year 2015 – the government’s full year in power – the total number of jobs created across eight core sectors went down by more than two-thirds in comparison with 2013. In the whole of last year, only 2.3 lakh jobs were added in eight key non-farm sectors of the economy ranging, according to a recent government report.



The ‘Quarterly Report on Employment Scenario in selected sectors’ as on January 1, 2017, released by the ministry of labour and employment on April, 2017, says, “The manufacturing sector recorded the maximum growth in employment i.e. (+ 83 thousand) over last quarter. Along with manufacturing sector, other sectors viz trade, transport, education and health sectors have also shown a positive change in employment. However, employment in construction sector reveals declining trend in each quarter.”



The report further said that in the manufacturing sector, “Out of a total change in employment of (+) 83 thousand, a change of (+) 61 thousand and (+) 22 thousand were observed in male and female respectively. Out of total change in employment of (+) 83 thousand, a change of (+) 11 thousand was observed among the self-employed and remaining (+) 72 thousand in employees. And then in manufacturing sector, total change in employees of (+) 72 thousand, a change of (+) 1.10 lakh in regular workers, (+) 75 thousand contractual and (-) 1.13 lakh in casual workers was observed.”



According to the latest Monster Employment Index, production and manufacturing sector is down 22 per cent and recorded the steepest year-on-year decline. The more recent Naukri JobSpeak index for April 2017 suggests that the index at 1,768 is 11 per cent down from April 2016, indicating a fall in the overall new job creation scenario. The IT-Software industry was hit the most during April 2017 with a 24 per cent decline in hiring as compared to April 2016. Key industries like construction and BPO/ITES saw a 10 per cent and 12 per cent fall respectively, while banking saw an 11 per cent increase in hiring during April 2017 as compared to April 2016. Major metro cities recorded a year on year (YOY) fall in April 2017 as compared to April 2016.



“As predicted earlier, the job market continues to be volatile and the Jobspeak index in April has shown a negative growth of 11 per cent (YOY). There seems to be an air of caution across all sectors and this volatility is likely to continue for a few more months before the markets could move north again,” said V. Suresh of Naukri.com.



India’s manufacturing sector has the potential to touch $1 trillion by 2025. The Modi government has set an ambitious target of increasing the contribution of manufacturing output to 25 per cent of GDP by 2025, up from the current level of 16 per cent.



There are efforts to boost employment prospects. The centre has drawn up plans to locally manufacture 181 products, a move that can help infrastructure sectors such as power, oil and gas, and automobile manufacturing that require large capital expenditure and revive the Rs 1,85,000 crore ($27.75b) Indian capital goods business. India is also emerging as an attractive hub for foreign investment in the manufacturing sector for sheer market size. Several mobile phone, luxury and auto brands, among others, have set up or are looking to establish their manufacturing bases in the country. In a recent televised interview, Modi said that in India, jobs need to be created keeping in mind the aspirations of the middle class. And no job creation will happen till the government invests in development of infrastructure.



