LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

JM Financial to acquire 24.5% in India Home Loan

By PTI Oct 21 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Nimesh Kampani-led JM Financial on Friday said its subsidiary will acquire 24.5 per cent stake in India Home Loan (IHL) on a preferential allotment basis.

"JM Financial Products Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, has today executed the agreement to acquire equity shares representing up to 24.5 per cent (on a fully diluted basis) of the total paid up equity share capital of India Home Loan through secondary purchase and/or preferential allotment route," the company said in a regulatory filing.

It said it will transfer the entire equity stake in IHL to a Fund/Trust to be established and managed or sponsored by JM Financial Investment Managers Ltd, the asset management company for alternative assets business in the Group.

IHL had said yesterday that JM Financial group will buy over 17 per cent stake in India Home Loan from two of its promoters in addition to 15,05,650 shares allotment on a preferential basis from the company.

Mumbai-based IHL is engaged in the business of providing home loans to individuals and families in the affordable housing segment.

A career investment banker, Kampani is the founder and chairman of the JM Financial group.

JM Financial stock closed 1.63 per cent higher at Rs 80.90 on BSE, while IHL gained 19.94 per cent at Rs 60.15 a piece respectively.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Samajwadi opera
    Peeved Akhilesh indicates family truce is a distant dream

    In the closed environs of a family-driven political party, it is unusual to witness open revolt from a young family member when the patriarch is still

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Urs Schoettli

Just how useful are summits?

In the age of globalisation international summits play an increasingly ...

Zehra Naqvi

Of absolute truth & relative perception

Is there such a thing as absolute truth? Look around ...

Shona Adhikari

When art meets the artful

This week’s art news focuses on vastly different themes and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter