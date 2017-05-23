JLR unveils diesel variant of XE at `38.25 lakh

Tata Motors-owned British iconic sports carmaker Jaguar Land Rover on Monday introduced the much-awaited diesel variant of its entry-level XE sedan to take on market leaders like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Volvo and to accelerate sales in Asia’s third-largesteconomy.With a starting price band of Rs 38.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the XE model stands tall against products like Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series in India.The new Jaguar XE sedan is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder diesel engine. It produces 177 bhp and develops 430 Nm torque. Globally the engine comes in two states of tune — 160 bhp and 177 bhp, but in India, buyers only get the more powerful one. As for the transmission, the car comes with an 8-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters as standard.Earlier in January 2016, the Mumbai-based auto major launched a 2 litre petrol sedan priced at Rs 37.25 lakh. Like the petrol model, the new diesel car will come in three variants — Pure, Prestige and Portfolio.“The XE has been a very successful model from the Jaguar family and with the Jaguar XE diesel, we are confident of further expanding our customer base in the country,” Rohit Suri, managing director at Jaguar Land Rover India, said.The XE is based on Jaguar’s light-weight aluminum architecture, which uses expertise derived from the aerospace industry to deliver premium vehicle characteristics in performance and refinement, demonstrating the true sporting character of the acclaimed Jaguar F-TYPE.“Its powerful stance and seductive looks make it stand out from the competition,” Suri boasted.The new Jaguar XE features Jaguar Drive Control, torque vectoring by braking, all surface progress control, meridian sound system (380 W), sliding panoramic sunroof and 20.32 cm (8) touch screen with InControl Touch Infotainment System.