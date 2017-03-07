LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

JLR pulls off best February sales, up 9.3% at 40,978 units

By PTI Mar 07 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported its best-ever retail sales for February at 40,978 vehicles, up 9.3 per cent from the same month last year.

The month's performance has been driven by strong sales of the Jaguar F-PACE, the XE, the Land Rover Discovery Sport, the Range Rover and the Evoque, with sales of the all-new Land Rover Discovery now also under way, the company said in a statement.

The Jaguar brand recorded retail sales of 12,203 units in February, up 81.1 per cent, driven by the ongoing success of the Jaguar F-PACE as well as strong sales of the XE.

The Land Rover saw sales of 28,775 vehicles in February, down 6.4 per cent compared to February 2016, primarily reflecting the discontinuation of the Land Rover Defender and the Discovery, which was only partially offset by the introduction of the all-new Land Rover Discovery and continuing sales of the Discovery Sport, the Range Rover and the

Range Rover Evoque.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Buck up divestment
    Our policy makers need to work harder, as global economic sentiment has changed

    As reported by this paper on Monday, in order to push the strategic sale divestment process, the government has decided to set up disinvestment cells

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: UNLEASHING THE CAVEMAN

Appropriation of power is always dangerous, for it frees up ...

Ananda Majumdar

Politics at the cutting age

You cannot win the world and then return to find ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Mind the body & balance the mind

Most of us are familiar with the idiom that best ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter