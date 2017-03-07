JLR pulls off best February sales, up 9.3% at 40,978 units

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported its best-ever retail sales for February at 40,978 vehicles, up 9.3 per cent from the same month last year.



The month's performance has been driven by strong sales of the Jaguar F-PACE, the XE, the Land Rover Discovery Sport, the Range Rover and the Evoque, with sales of the all-new Land Rover Discovery now also under way, the company said in a statement.



The Jaguar brand recorded retail sales of 12,203 units in February, up 81.1 per cent, driven by the ongoing success of the Jaguar F-PACE as well as strong sales of the XE.



The Land Rover saw sales of 28,775 vehicles in February, down 6.4 per cent compared to February 2016, primarily reflecting the discontinuation of the Land Rover Defender and the Discovery, which was only partially offset by the introduction of the all-new Land Rover Discovery and continuing sales of the Discovery Sport, the Range Rover and the



Range Rover Evoque.



