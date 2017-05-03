LoginRegister
Jio topped chart with download speed of 18.48Mbps in Mar: Trai

By PTI May 03 2017 , New Delhi

Reliance Jio has topped the charts of mobile networks in March by registering an all-time high download speed of 18.48 megabit per second, as per the latest report published by telecom regulator Trai.

Average download speed on Reliance Jio network peaked on April 1 to 18.48 mbps from 16.48 mbps it registered a month ago, as per the data of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

The download speed on the network of Jio's nearest rival Bharti Airtel declined by 1 mbps to 6.57 mbps from 7.66 mbps during the period.

Vodafone pipped Idea Cellular to become the third fastest mobile network in the country by registering download speed of 6.14 mbps. The speed on Idea network declined by 2.34 mbps to 5.9 during the reported period.

Aircel was at the fourth spot with 2.01 mbps download speed. It was closely followed by the state-run BSNL which registered download speed of 1.99 mbps.

Trai collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on real-time basis.

