Jio garners 72m paid users; extends Prime offer till Apr 15

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio, the newest telecom company, announced on Friday it has notched an unprecedented 72 million paid subscribers, and extended by 15 days its rock bottom priced data offer under Prime membership.



The company, whose free extended promotional offer came to an end on Friday, also announced a complimentary offer for three months for those who paid Rs 303 prior to April 15. Jio said it has extended the deadline for purchasing Jio’s Rs 303 (and other) plans till April 15th, “considering the unprecedented demand.”



“This extension will provide the necessary breathing room for users to avoid service disruption during the transition from free to paid services. Customers who could not enrol for Jio Prime by March 31 for whatever reason can still do so by paying Rs 99 along with their first purchase of Jio’s Rs 303 and other plans till 15th April,” the company statement said. It also announced the Jio Summer Surprise for Jio Prime members.



“Every Jio Prime member, when they make their first paid recharge prior to April 15 using Jio’s Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan), will get services for the initial three months on a complimentary basis. Your paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary service,” Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a letter to customers.



Jio had launched the inaugural free voice and data plan in September last year, and in December it extended the freebies till March 31.



Conceding that the company was “acutely aware” of small pockets of congestion on its network, Ambani promised dramatic improvement in service quality in the coming weeks as the company continues to invest in network expansion.



“Jio has created the world’s largest greenfield 4G LTE wireless broadband network, with over 100,000 mobile towers. And we will add another 100,000 towers to our network in the coming months,” Ambani said.



