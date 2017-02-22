Jio to charge for services from April, rivals sit up

Reliance Jio has crossed the 100 million customers mark in 170 days, since its launch in September 2016, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said here on Tuesday. He said this while announcing that Jio will start charging tariff for its services from April, but will offer sharp disc­o­unts for a year to those who sign up by the end of March.



Reliance Jio will continue to offer free voice calls and national roaming after April 1, when its promotional free voice and data offer ends.



For existing customers, Ambani said the current be­n­efits would continue under a new tariff plan for another 12 months by payment of Rs 303 per month and a one-time joining fee of Rs 99. “Jio launched its services on September 5, 2016. Tod­ay, just 170 days later, Jio has crossed the 100 million customer mark on its 4G LTE, all-IP wireless broadband network,” Ambani said in a speech broadcast live on the firm's social media accounts. “Jio has ad­d­ed on average 7 customers on its network ev­ery single second of every si­n­gle day. This is an unprecedented level of acceptance for any technology firm anywhere in the world,” he said.



Reliance Jio Infocomm has shaken up telecom market by offering free voice and cut-price data plans that are slated to run through March 2017. The move trigged a tr­affic war forcing rivals like Bharti Airtel to respond with price cuts for services and players like Vodafone and Idea to consider mergers.



Before Jio’s entry, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular, India’s three largest carriers, were able to increase revenue and profit, even as they borrowed heavily to pay for spectrum and infrastructure. Jio has spur­red rivals to cut prices and expand their mobile broadband networks to retain customers. Vodafone and Idea said last month they we­re in talks to combine Indian bus­i­nesses. If completed, the all-stock transaction wo­u­ld create an entity that surpasses Airtel by customers.



In the quarter ended December, Idea reported its first group loss in about a decade as price cuts dented revenue. The price war has also undermined profit at Bharti, In­d­ia’s largest carrier, and inte­nsified expectations for consolidation amo­ng the mobile-phone companies.



There were concerns over whether Jio will be able to retain customers once it starts charging for services, with analysts pointing out that many use Jio as a second connection to take advantage of the free data, the firm said it expects to add subscribers by offering them more bang for their buck. “Jio promises to provide top-class data at prices affordable to all,” Ambani said.



Ambani said all domestic calls to any network including STD and roaming would continue to be free. For data, Jio will not only match the highest selling tariffs of each of the other leading Indian telecom operators but also provide 20 per more data in each of these plans, he said.



For the existing 100 million users, he announced a Jio prime membership programme wherein customers can enroll by paying one-time fee of Rs 99 and continue to get the existing benefits till March 2018 at an introductory price of only Rs 303 per month. With 200 crore minutes of voice and video calls, over 100 crore gigabyte or 3.3 cro­re gigabyte a day of data has been consumed on the Jio network, making India the number one country in the world for mobile data usage, he said.



Data consumption on Jio almost matches the usage in the US and nearly half more than all of China. “A significant portion of this data is consumed as video and Jio carries nearly 5.5 crore hou­rs of video daily on its network. This makes Jio one of the largest mobile video networks globally,” he said. Ambani said Jio has more than double the number of 4G base stations of all other Indian operators put together.



“And we are making our network better, faster and stronger with each passing day. In the coming months, we will more than double our data capacity and this means even better quality for our customers,” he said, adding by end-2017, Jio network will be present in nearly all the cities, towns and villages of India, covering 99 per cent of population.



Reacting to Ambani’s anno­uncement, the cellular operators association of India (Coai) expressed relief that newcomer Reliance Jio has announced “price points” for data services post April 1, which although “aggressive” will not bleed the industry.



Coai said the pricing along with customer experience determined by a telecom network’s ability to take data traffic load will differentiate the winners from losers going forward.



“They have announced the pricing for services, whi­ch is a good news for the ind­u­stry, at least they have started charging. Our members will be giving their response but as an industry observer I can say that the industry will be relieved that price points have been announced. They are aggressive but not bad,” Coai director general Rajan S Mathews told PTI.



“The Rs 99 plus Rs 303 is not a bad price point. If the ARPUs (average revenue per user) can be brought to Rs 300 from the current Rs 180,” Mathews said.



“The question is how much of load can the network take, given the hefty packages of data. That will differentiate the customer experience,” Mathews said, adding the investment into the network to ensure that speed does not deteriorate will be critical. Ultimately, the price points and customer experience together will determine winners and losers going forward.



