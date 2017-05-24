Jindal summoned as accused in coalscam

Coalgate continues to haunt Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL). A special court on Tuesday summoned Naveen Jindal (in pic) and five others as accused in a case related to allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh after it took cognisance of a CBI chargesheet.



The five co-accused — including the company JSPL, JSPL’s former director Sushil Maroo, former deputy MD Anand Goyal and CEO Vikrant Gujral — have been charged with criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Urtan North coal block.



All accused have to appear before special CBI judge Bharat Parashar on September 4.



In its chargesheet, the CBI has alleged that JSPL misrepresented the equipment purchase orders and misled the coal ministry. Jindal is also facing trial in a case pertaining to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.



Earlier, in a major setback to JSPL, the Delhi High Court had in March this year upheld the government’s decision to cancel the company’s successful bids for two captive blocks -- Tara in West Bengal and Gare Palma IV/2&3 in Jharkhand. Although JSPL’s subsidiary, Jindal Power, emerged as the winning bidder in the auction, the coal ministry did not approve the bids received for these coal blocks, citing reasons of “comparatively low bids”. JPL moved the Delhi High Court in March 2015.



The court upheld the government’s discretion, as it did not find any fault with the decision of the government in not declaring JPL as the successful bidder. In a separate matter filed by JSPL, GVK Power, Jayaswal Neco Industries and Mandakini Coal, against the amount of compensation given by the coal ministry for their investment in blocks that were allocated to them earlier, the court again ruled in favour of the government. The companies were owners of the coal blocks before a Supreme Court judgment in August 2014 cancelled all allocations made over the past two decades. These companies had contended that the government’s calculation of payment was much lower than the figures they had submitted. In the judgment, the high court upheld the compensation amount based on registered sale deeds (along with 12 per cent interest per annum) as set by the government, calling it a valid benchmark.



However, the court left it open for the companies to produce tangible evidence to the Nominated Authority if the fair market value of the block on the date of the executing order was higher than the government figure, which would then be subject to review under the adjudicatory process. JPL later moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court ruling. The apex court has sought response from the Centre’s JPL’s petition.



