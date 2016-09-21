Jignesh Shah in dock again, Sebi officials under lens too

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Jignesh Shah, promoter of FTIL, in a case of alleged cheating and suppression of facts in getting Sebi extension to Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India, formerly known as MCX Stock Exchange (MCX-SX), to continue as a private stock exchange in violation of norms.Earlier in the day, CBI conducted raids at nine locations, including the premises of Shah, Financial Technologies India (FTIL), MCX and a few senior Sebi officials in connection with the case registered two years ago.Confirming the development, CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said, “The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a promoter of two private companies and conducted searches at nine places in Mumbai, including the residence and office premises of the said promoter of the two Mumbai-based private companies.”According to sources, the Sebi officials whose premises were searched by the CBI included executive director Muralidhar Rao, DGM Rajesh Dangeti, AGM Vishakha More and former executive director JN Gupta.Shah is the founder of FTIL, which promoted various exchanges, including MCX-SX and the largest commodity exchange in the country, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX).In July 2013, after the Rs 5,574 crore settlement scam at the National Spot Exchange (NSEL) came out in the open, regulators clamped down on Shah. Following that FTIL sold its stake in all its exchange ventures. Shah, who was declared not ‘fit-and-proper,’ had to step down from the board of FTIL, which holds 99.99 per cent stake in NSEL.This is the third time that Shah has been arrested by enforcement agencies. Earlier in May 2014, the economic offences wing of the Mumbai police arrested him in connection with the NSEL scam. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court three months later. In July this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Shah on charges of money laundering and non-cooperation with the agency in NSEL related investigations. He was granted bail a month later.This time, the CBI arrested him in connection with granting of a licence to MCX-SX, which first started operations in 2008 with its currency derivatives segment. MCX-SX had started functioning as a stock exchange in 2013 after a long legal battle with Sebi.Meanwhile, 63 Moons, formerly known as FTIL, said in a statement: “Pursuant to the applicable regulations of Sebi (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Central Bureau of Investigation, economic offence wing, Mumbai, is conducting search in connection with an FIR relating to the recognition granted by SEBI to MCX-SX.”The CBI had filed the FIR under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating besides provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act for alleged abuse of official position.The agency had alleged that the promoters of MCX-SX had entered into a buy back arrangement with a nationalised bank in violation of the Securities Contract Regulation Act, 1956, and Securities Contract (manner of increasing and maintaining public shareholdings in recognised stock exchanges) Regulation, 2006.The CBI had alleged that Shah, in connivance with Sebi officials, deliberately suppressed this material fact while applying for extension of recognition of the stock exchange, to conduct trade in currency derivatives, and fraudulently obtained the extension of recognition of the exchange in the year 2009 by cheating Sebi.The agency further alleged that the Sebi officials deliberately did not issue notice to the stock exchange for cancellation of its recognition in the currency derivatives, when Sebi had already rejected the request of the same stock exchange for trading in other segments.Meanwhile, the Sebi Employee Association (SEA) has protested against the searches conducted at some Sebi officials’ premises. In a letter to Sebi chairman UK Sinha, the association, which represents the 700-odd workforce of Sebi, has termed the CBI action as demoralising. They called for setting up an institutional mechanism to avoid selective action and scrutiny on officers acting in official capacity.(With inputs from agencies)