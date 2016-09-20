Jhunjhunwala is worth a staggering Rs 10,000 crore

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is the reigning bull on Dalal Street. It goes without saying his fortunes are linked to the equity market. Then no wonder, his networth has crossed a whopping Rs 10,000 crore as the Indian stock market has been on a rise for almost two years now. He is probably the first individual market player to have crossed Rs 10,000 crore in networth.The current market value of Jhunjhunwala’s and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s holding in 32 companies where they hold more than one per cent stake as on June 2016 is valued at Rs 9,740.42 crore, shows an FC an analysis of Capitaline data. He also holds less than one per cent stake in many companies, which are not reflected, in the quarterly regulatory filings with stock exchanges. “Rakesh Juh­unjunwal’s networth is much more than Rs 10,000 crore,” said an expert tracking stock market data.The tide has surely turned in favour of ‘the man with Midas touch’ since the turbulent days of 2009. The Juhunjunwals’ holdings had seen substantial erosion in the market meltdown post-Lehman crisis. He has clawed back in a big way.His holdings in three companies — Titan Company, Lupin and Crisil — have rewarded him handsomely. The maverick investor’s big bet on Titan Industries paid off well. His decade-old investment in the Tata group company stands top on his holdings list. His 8.17 per cent stake in Titan Industries is now worth Rs 2,950.54 crore.The savvy investor has made big bets on the India’s consumption themes.He also holds stake in Escorts (Rs 429.62 crore), Tata Motors- DVR (275.74 crore), Orient Cement (Rs 51.01 crore), Agro Tech Food (Rs 97.61 crore), VIP Industries (66.54 crore) and Bilcare (12.86 crore).Interestingly, Juhunjunwal seems to have taken a fancy for Tata Group companies with his total holding in the group companies stands at Rs 3,639.60 crore, almost one-third of his total holding in equity.Apart from Titan, he has invested in Tata Motors- DVR worth Rs 275.74 crore and Rallis India worth Rs 413.32 crore.Pharma and healthcare stocks also seemed to be Rakesh’s major sectoral bet right now, with holdings worth Rs 1,192.46 crore in Lupin, his second biggest (in terms of value) overall single company holding of 1.72 per cent, Rs 512 crore in Aurobindo Pharma, and stocks worth Rs 87.47 crore in Fortis Healthcare.Crisil ranked as his third single largest holding worth Rs 851.84 crore with 5.06 per cent of the total shareholding in the rating firm.He holds major investments in realty and construction sector companies Anant Raj (Rs 54.34 crore), DB Realty (23.52 crore), Delta Corp (Rs 332.06 crore), Dewan Housing Finance (Rs 281.35 crore), NCC (Rs 498.14 crore), Prozone Intu (Rs 9.32 crore) and Man Infra (13.87 crore).In the IT sector, which is right now facing considerable headwinds, he held several stocks as on June 30, 2016, including Aptech (Rs 277.50 crore), First Source (103.28 crore), Geometric (288.45 crore).In the financial services sector his top holdings were Karur Vysya Bank (Rs 203.07 crore), Multi Commodity Exchange (Rs 196.08 crore), Geojit BNP Paribas (Rs 71.15 crore), Edelweiss Financial Services (Rs 100.08 crore) and Dewan Housing Finance (281.35).Most of the stocks were held in his personal capacity mentioned as Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunhunwala and in his wife’s name mentioned as Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.