Jharkhand Summit to give wings to people's aspirations: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today exuded confidence that 'Momentum Jharkhand Global Investors' Summit 2017' will create several opportunities for people of the state and "give wings to their aspirations".



"Best wishes for @InvestJharkhand. May the deliberations in this Summit lead to fruitful outcomes that contribute to Jharkhand’s growth," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.



In another tweet, Modi said that skills and determination of people of Jharkhand and proactive efforts of the state government are bringing record development in the state.



"Investment generated from @InvestJharkhand will create several opportunities for people of the state and give wings to their aspirations," the Prime Minister added.



The two-day summit, which started today, is being attended by about 6,200 delegates.



The summit's partner countries are Japan, Czech Republic, Tunisia and Mongolia.



