Jharkhand following up with investment summit proposals

The Jharkhand government was now following up with the investment proposals that were received at the recently concluded two-day business summit held in the state, an official said.



The investment summit had attracted proposals worth Rs 3.10 lakh crore, Jharkhand mines secretary Sunil Kumar Barnwal told reporters on the sidelines of CII annual regional meeting here today.



"We have already started to follow them up. Investment facilitation centres had been opened in Bangalore, Mumbai and Kolkata", he said.



He said that largest chunk of investment proposals were received from the mining and manufacturing sectors amounting to Rs two lakh crore. Barnwal said these were long-term projects and would take five to ten years for completion.



He said that the target for 2019 was to implement projects worth Rs 72,000 crore.



The state had identified four land parcels of 42.5 acres each for the IT industry.



