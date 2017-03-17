LoginRegister
Jewellery stocks sparkle again

By Ravi Ranjan Prasad Mar 17 2017 , Mumbai

Select jewellery stocks saw a sharp rise in their prices on Thursday amid intense speculation that government trading company MMTC may offload a large quantity of gold soon. Centre’s gold monetisation scheme has mobilised around seven tonnes of gold so far. A stronger rupee also boosted the sentiment, as it would be cheaper to import gold.

PC Jeweller was the biggest gainer at 8.04 per cent, followed by Tribhovandas Bhi­mji Javeri (TBZ) 5.63 per ce­nt, Tara Jewels 3.20 per ce­nt, Thangamayil Jewellery 2.74 per cent, Gitanjali Ge­ms 2.66 per cent, Reniassa­n­ce Jewellery 1.71 per cent and Titan 0.71 per cent

The jewellers can now get gold locally with MMTC offloading the metal, while imports attract 10 per cent duty besides currency conversion charges, said AP Shukla, president at Joindre Capital Services. A stronger rupee vis-à-vis the dollar will bring down the cost of inbound shipments, he added.

The domestic currency is trading at 16-month high of 65.41 against the greenback. The rupee is the third best As­ian currency after Thai won and Taiwanese dollar.

Gold prices in Mumbai ha­ve, meanwhile, eased fr­om Rs 30,440 per 10 gram (24 carat) on February 25, 2017 to Rs 29,000 per 10 gram on March 16.

Jewellery stocks, which were battered during demo­n­etisation, have staged impressive comeback since beginning of the year, thanks to a good wedding season sale and export orders. Fast remonetisation has also help­ed, analysts said..

The jewellery stocks had traded lower after Diwali bu­ying in October of 2016. The demonetisation trigge­r­ed fu­r­ther erosion between Nove­mber 8 and late Dece­mber.

“The rise in jewellery sto­cks is due to several factors that have been at play rece­n­t­ly. The wedding season sa­l­es went well, which is a maj­or reason, exports order was also completed during January and we had good export or­ders. Also, there was marg­i­nal impact of demonetisation on liquidity going away, though people are now also bu­ying jewellery through ch­e­que and carda,” said Prav­e­e­nshankar Pan­d­ya, chairm­an, Gems & Jewellery Export Promotion Co­u­ncil.

Shares of top 10 jewellery stocks by market capitalisation rose 5-35 per cent between January 1 and March 15, Capitaline data showed.

In the first half of March, Tribhovan Das Zaveri, Gita­n­jali Gems, and Renaissance Jewellery saw profit booking after a good run on the bour­s­es. Others like Titan Company, Rajesh Exports, PC Jeweller saw further gains.

