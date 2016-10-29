Jewellery sales up 20% on Dhanteras

Better monsoons and stable gold prices saw jewellery sales during Dhanteras on Friday go up by around 20 per cent compared to the metal-buying festival last year. “Overall, the demand was 20 per cent higher. The sales in northern states saw a growth of 25 per cent, while south too recorded a growth of 15 per cent,” said GV Sreedhar, chairman, All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation (AIGJTF).While silver jewellery and silverware saw sales shoot up by 25 per cent, diamond jewellery sales was marginally higher while platinum sales was on par with last year, he added.“Sales have been good this time compared to last year. The demand for gold outstripped diamond and platinum. There has been rise in footfalls and ticket sizes as well,” said Sandeep Kulhalli, vice-president, retail and marketing (jewellery division), Titan.However, online retailers saw diamond demand picking up. “We have seen a drastic rise in diamond jewellery sales as compared to last year. If we talk about the comparison to last year’s dhanteras day, we have registered a triple digit growth rate,” said Hardik Kapoor, founder, Jewelsify.com. Better monsoon and good harvest has upped the sentiments both in the rural and urban markets. Though gold prices were trading higher than last year’s levels, there has been some correction in the market in the past three months. According to PR Somasundaram, managing director, World Gold Council, India, the acceptability of the price level was higher in the market.Moreover, the pent up demand from the first half of the year is getting translated into sales during the festive season. “Both the trade and customers were a confused lot in the first half of the year. The trade was battling against the introduction of excise duty, which was seen as regressive. The GST, which is in the process of getting implemented, is seen as more progressive,” said Somasundaram.Even the customers stayed away from the market due to prices moving up in the first half. The income disclosure norms and PAN card provisions were viewed with suspicion. There is a lot more clarity on the regulatory issues now.The premium on gold too has returned, which indicates that demand has picked up in the bullion market. Gold imports in FY16 Q2 were down 58 per cent to 78 tonnes, the lowest since Q3 FY13. In the first half of the calendar year 2016, the demand was 30 per cent down to 247 tonnes against 351 tonnes in the same period last year.Jewellery demand dipped 32 per cent to 186 tonnes compared to 273 tonnes in the first half of 2015.With demand being low, gold was available in the bullion market at a discount of Rs 350 per 10 gm. However, for the past few days, the discounts have gone and premiums, though small, have made a comeback.After three lean quarters, jewellers have become active with promotions and offers. Most of the jewellers are offering 20 per cent to 100 per cent waiver of making charges and wastage on gold and diamond-studded jewellery purchases.While jewellers have not seen much off-take for gold coins, MMTC expects good sales for the Indian Gold Coin. The coin was made available at 383 outlets of Indian Overseas Bank, Vijaya Bank, Federal Bank, Yes Bank, Andhra Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, apart from MMTC outlets. The sovereign gold bond too is open for investment during this period and is available at a discount of Rs 50 per gm.Though the festive season demand has started picking up, WGC has not made any upward revision of its annual gold demand projection and has kept it around 750 tonnes.