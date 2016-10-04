Jewellery exports are likely to be better than last year

Gems and jewellery exports for the festive season are expected to be better than last year. But, the industry is doubtful about much the season will be able to make up for lost business during the initial months of the year.



According to Praveen Shankar Pandya, chairman, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, in the past month, exporters have started seeing good business prospects.



“The India International Jewellery Show in Mumbai received good response from international buyers. Exporters had participated in the show in Hong Kong and the demand from the country is also picking up. Besides, the US market is looking promising after the recovery in the economy,” he said.



India also has been trying to increase its direct exports of polished diamonds to China by collaborating with newly-launched diamond exchanges in Guangzhou.



This will open up the Chinese market, not just for the large producers, but for medium and small diamond processing companies in India as well.



According to him, the demand for diamonds and diamond-studded jewellery should be good this festive season and help the overall basket of exports.



Gold jewellery exports have remained volatile due to the demand from the Gulf region and the oil crisis there. Silver jewellery exports have been growing owing to the increased demand for cheaper silver against white gold for diamond-studded jewellery.



However, GJEPC does not expect to grow overall exports for the entire year against last year. “During the first three months till March, we saw exports growing. But shipments shrunk in the succeeding months, till July, due to domestic and international reasons.



“A slowing Chinese market affected exports to Hong Kong. The US market is also usually dull during this period. Last year, we had exports throughout the year. The festive season may not fully compensate for the lost business during April-July,” he said.



