Jewellers outfox sleuths, run business from homes

Some sharp-witted jewellers have found a new way to stay one step ahead of demonetisation and subsequent tax surveys — shifting operations from showrooms to their houses. Jewellers in locations such as Chandni Chowk and Karol Bagh in Delhi have pulled down their shutters after tax authorities started a crackdown on them amidst reports that they are accepting Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, which have been rendered illegal tender, for gold sale. The closure entered fifth day on Tuesday with traders shying away from opening the stores fearing action from tax authorities.



However, an official source said, “We have received reports that some of jewellers are operating from home. We will act after we receive specific details.” Meanwhile, the government and the tax authorities have decided to not issue notices to jewellers for now and instead only ask them to share daily transaction report.



There are apprehensions that prolonged closure of jewellery shops could see wrong signals to the trading community and impact business activities. “No notices would be issued for now but we are keeping close watch on them,” said an official.



The country has imported around 25 tonnes of gold even after demonetisation of high value currency last week, showing that gold demand continues to be there, sources said. According to a bullion trader, who did not wish to be named, jewellers who have books of higher turnover and lower profit margin have been selling jewellery and bullion to customers by accepting the demonetised notes.



Jewellers panicked after tax authorities conducted searches on some shops on November 10 in Delhi. They have pulled down shutters since then. Excise officials had also sought purchase details from over 600 jewellers across 25 cities.



The tax department has in the meantime turned its focus outside national capital, with I-T sleuths looking for suspicious transactions in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab involving jewellers.



GV Sreedhar, chairman of All-India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF), said gold sale was down in the wake of demonetisation and subsequent searches by the tax department. He, however, claimed that there was no report of shops being closed in any part of the country.



“There is no closure of shops from any parts of the country. We have not got any reports from anywhere to this effect. If there is any closure at any place, it may be due to personal reason. We had some reports of income tax raids in 2-3 places (shops) in Delhi a few days back. But, have not heard of any such report after that. Yes, the business is down. But it will be normal in a few days time,” he said.



A jeweller from Junagadh (Gujarat) said that business was down by 40 per cent this time and the slowdown may continue for another one and half months before the situation comes to normal.



“Even if some one wants to buy jewellery of Rs 1 lakh in cash, he can’t do as the money is not there in the market. The government has already allowed cash purchase of jewellery up to Rs 2 lakh,” he said.



