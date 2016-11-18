Jayalalithaa's mental functions 'absolutely normal': Apollo

Apollo Hospitals today said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's "mental functions are absolutely normal" and that she can leave for home as and when she wants to, but continues to recuperate in the ICU to avoid any infection.



The 68-year-old AIADMK supremo was also "living beautifully" without ventilator, but respiratory support was being given to her periodically to ensure that her lungs don't collapse, Apollo Hospitals Chairman Pratap C Reddy said.



Asked by reporters when Jayalalithaa could resume her official responsibilities, Reddy said "responsibilities at that level is to guide and direct. I suppose that she can do well even now."



"She lives beautifully without ventilator but that has been kept so that the lungs should not collapse. Only for that purpose it is used. She is sleeping normally, eating normal food and increased high-protein diet that her body needs," he said.



"Her mental functions, I can assure you, are absolutely normal," he added. Reddy said that Jayalalithaa has "recovered completely" and that "she is doing well," but continues to recuperate in the ICU to avoid any infection.



She was in ICU "to keep her infection-free, not to get exposed to any infection," he said.



"Even when we get fever for 10 days and take all those antibiotics for 10 days, our resistance is low. So it is normal sense for us to see that she is now in a place where the restrictions are there so that she won't get infection," he added.



The Chief Minister can leave the hospital "any time she will want to," Reddy said.



Meanwhile, party Spokesperson Nanchil Sampath said that Jayalalithaa will return home in a few days.



"The doctors told me she is all right," he said. Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration. Later, the hospital had said she was being treated for infection, with respiratory support, among others.



Specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; and from London, have treated her during the period. Since her hospitalisation, state ministers and AIADMK cadres have been organising special poojas at various temples across the state, praying for her speedy recovery.



