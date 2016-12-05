LoginRegister
Jayalalithaa critical: Centre to send special team of four doctors to Chennai

By ANI Dec 05 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda expressed concern for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa who remains critical following a cardiac arrest on Monday and informed that a team of doctors from the All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will soon be dispatched for Chennai.

Speaking to ANI here, Nadda said, “We are in regular touch with the Apollo authorities in Chennai and at the same time with the Tamil Nadu government. Yesterday, we got the information and they had requested for doctors from All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and a team of doctors, Dr. Khilnani, Dr. Trikha, Dr. Narang and Dr. Talwar are leaving for Chennai and they will be supporting there.”

Asserting that the Centre is providing complete support in the matter, Nadda added that the situation was being continuously monitored. “We pray to god that Jayalalithaa resumes the duty and she will good in health and may god give her all strength to recover. We are in constant touch with them. They need doctors and we are sending them the doctors.” he said.

Jayalalithaa continues to remain in a critical state after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening at the Apollo Hospital, where she has been admitted since September 22. A growing crowd of her supporters and AIADMK cadres have been thronging outside Apollo hospital and praying for her health.

Security has been stepped up across the city to attend any eventuality and buses plying out of Chennai have been reduced tonight and security in the capital has been tightened.

