Jayalalithaa continues to be very critical: Apollo

By PTI Dec 05 2016 , Chennai

Tags: News
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa "continues to be very critical," a day after suffering cardiac arrest, and is on various life support systems, Apollo Hospitals said today.

Jayalalithaa, who had a cardiac arrest last evening "continues to be very critical and is on ECMO and other life support systems," Apollo Hospitals Chief Operating Officer Subbiah Viswanthan said in a statement.

"The Honourable Chief Minister is being treated and closely monitored by a team of experts," he added.

68-year-old Jayalalithaa has been put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a heart assist device, and was under the watch of experts, including cardiologists.

The ailing Chief Minister had shown signs of improvement during the last few days before the setback yesterday.

