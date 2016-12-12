Jaya’s niece Deepa spoils Sasikala’s party

It is transition time in Tamil Nadu politics. While the ruling AIADMK is all set to see the transition from Amma to Chinnamma, the opposition DMK cadres may have to wait, at least till December 20, the day DMK general council is scheduled to meet, for any hints.



VK Sasikala, a long time associate and close confidante of former CM and AIADMK general secretary, J Jayalalithaa, who died last Monday night, is all set to take over the reins of the party shortly and become its general secretary. Enough indications towards that have been carefully built up over the last couple of days, with senior AIADMK leaders, ministers, MPs and MLAs pleading with Sasikala, known as ‘Chinnamma’. But on Sunday, Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar created ripples by claiming she was the true inheritor to the late Tamil Nadu chief minister. “I am the inheritor to the Poes Garden residence of my aunt and am willing to join AIADMK,” she said, challenging Sasikala’s well-entrenched position.



Since Saturday morning, people have been making a beeline to Poes Garden, erstwhile abode of their beloved Amma, ostensibly to offer floral tributes to Jayalalithaa’s decorated photo to mark the mourning period. After the same, every leader next made it a point to greet Sasikala, who was strategically standing next to the portrait, and plead before her to come forward and lead the party. Every such act was promptly aired on the party’s official channels, Jaya TV and Jaya News.



The leaders, who turned up to pay their obeisance to Sasikala on Saturday, including party presidium chairman, E Madhusudhanan, Lok Sabha deputy speaker, M Thambidurai, former Chennai mayor, Saidai M Doraisamy, senior leaders and former ministers, K A Sengottaiyan and C Ponnaiyan, chief minister O Panneerselvam and his entire team of cabinet colleagues have joined in the appeal. “After Amma, it is only Chinnamma,” Thambidurai told the media. “While Amma herself advised partymen to seek advice from Chinnamma on party affairs, as the party’s propaganda secretary, I myself have received guidance from Chinnamma from time to time,” Thambidurai said.



“Chinnamma was with Amma for 34 years. She sacrificed her life for Amma and was with her through all the ups and downs of our party. She alone can lead us now,” said Madhusudhanan.



Meanwhile, the opposition DMK party has convened its general council meeting on December 20. Even though the meeting has been convened in line with the guidelines of the Election Commission, which had mandated political parties to convene the respective general councils once at least in a fixed term, it is likely to throw up some indications on the likely change of guard at the top.



With DMK party president and former CM, M Karunanidhi inactive on account of ill health off late, DMK partymen expect the general council as an opportunity to pave way for Karunanidhi’s son and leader of the opposition in the assembly, MK Stalin to take over as the party president. “If not a formal announcement of making him the president, we expect at least him to be made party’s working president, considering the health of our thalaivar kalaignar,” a senior party leader said on condition of anonymity.



It is a well known fact that Stalin has been groomed to succeed Karunanidhi. And with the senior leader’s failing health, it is only a matter of time before he is officially anointed.



