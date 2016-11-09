Jawan dies, 4 others injured in Pak shelling in Naushera

An army jawan who was injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Naushera sector of the district succumbed today while four others were injured in overnight ceasefire violation.



"An army jawan, injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops, died late last night in the hospital," a senior army official said.



Four jawans were also injured in the shelling last evening. Yesterday, an army jawan was killed and two others were injured as Pakistani troops shelled Indian posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Naushera sector of Rajouri district following which three posts of Pakistani army were damaged in retaliatory action by the Army.



In another case of ceasefire violation yesterday, Pakistani troops indulged in unprovoked firing in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district from around 1345 hours.



There have been over 100 ceasefire violations on Indian posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir after the surgical strike.



The worst-ever Pakistani shelling took place on November 1 when 8 persons were killed and 24 others injured along the IB and the LoC in five sectors of the state, forcing Indian troops to give befitting reply by destroying 14 Pakistani posts and killing two of their troopers.



The state government had closed over 400 schools along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region in wake of the ongoing heavy cross-border firing.



A total of 20 people, including 12 civilians, have been killed and more than 83 suffered injuries in Pakistani shelling and firing along IB and LoC in Jammu.



