Jallikattu: PM Modi says efforts made to fulfil cultural aspirations of Tamil people

By ANI Jan 21 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
After the Centre gave its nod on Jallikattu ordinance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of the people there.

“We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Ensuring the government’s commitment towards the progress of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi added that the Centre will work to ensure achieving new heights of development in the state.

“Central Government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu & will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress,” said the Prime Minister. In a major boost to the people of Tamil Nadu, the Centre on Friday gave approval to an ordinance revoking the ban on Jallikattu.

The ordinance was proposed by the Tamil Nadu Government which was placed before the Law, Environment and Culture Ministries. In consultation with Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, the Ministries forwarded the ordinance to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent.

This latest development came in the wake of sea of protesters that continued to swell on the Marina beach for the fourth day as supporters of Jallikattu staged their protest. The Supreme Court, which had banned the sport in 2014, today agreed not to pass any interim order for a week.

