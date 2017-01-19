Jallikattu ban : TN youth refuse to be tamed, protests spread across state

Over the past two days, Tamil Nadu has been witnessing an uprising, by students and youth, of a kind that has not been seen since ages. At least not since the anti-Hindi agitation of the 60s and to a smaller extent students’ protest in support of Sri Lankan Tamils in the 80s.



Students and youth at la­rge, through peaceful pro­t­­ests, are demanding the Ce­ntre to pass an ordinan­ce to repeal the Sup­reme Court ban, based on a petition by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), on the co­n­duct of Jallikattu (an ev­ent for taming of bulls to mark the harvest festival (Pongal) celebrations) in TN.



What started as a simple sit-in on Monday by a few hundred youngsters, mostly students, at Alanganallur – the principle hub for Jallikattu and which used to attract large number of foreign tourists until recently – near Madurai, has quickly spread across the state as an uprising of youth by Tuesday and gathered more steam on Wednesday, cat­ch­ing authorities unaware.



With thousands of employees of the IT sector too joining the protest in Chennai on Wednesday and throwing traffic out of gear, the state government has been forced to intervene. The protestors are now demanding a ban on PETA.



Chief minister O Panneerselvam, who kept himself busy on Tuesday with AIADMK party founder MGR’s 100th birth anniversary celebrations, had to hurriedly convene a high-level meeting of top level bureaucrats and police officers to review the situation on Wednesday.



Earlier, the government had deputed two ministers to initiate talks with the protesting students, who had pitched themselves on the sprawling Marina Beach sands since Tuesday.



With the protests continuing relentlessly and only gathering steam and spreading across the state, the chief minister assured the protestors that the state government will take all steps to address their concern over permitting Jalli­kattu and appealed to them to withdraw their protest.



AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala too issued a statement seeking the central government to pass an ordinance permitting Jallikattu, so as to address the concerns of the people of Tamil Nadu.



Panneerselvam will also be leading a delegation of AIADMK MPs to Delhi on Th­ursday for a meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi and President Pr­a­nab Mukherjee seeking th­e­ir intervention to end this impasse arising out of the apex court’s ban on Jallikattu.



DMK working president MK Stalin, while welcoming the move by the chief minister to lead a delegation to Delhi, also urged Panneerselvam to meet up with the agitating youngsters to show his solidarity for the cause.



