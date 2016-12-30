Jaitley sings paeans to economy as note ban ends

Taking on naysayers a day before demonetisation drive concludes, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented a rosy picture of the economy saying key indicators like tax collection and air traffic growth continued to be robust even after shock ban of high value bank notes, which threatened to cause major disruptions.



The finance minister counted several positives of the decision asserting that demonetisation will help Indian economy grow bigger and stronger.



Jaitley said that direct tax mop-up had increased 14.4 per cent till December 19 with indirect tax collection that includes central excise and customs rising 26.2 per cent between April 1 and December 19.



He also said that life insurance business, petroleum consumption, tourism and investments in mutual funds were also up suggesting the good health of the economy. Rabi sowing also rose 6.3 per cent over last year, news agency PTI said quoting Jaitley.



Asked about concerns raised by critics over adverse affect of note-ban on GDP growth, the finance minister said, "I think one is clear, there could have been some adverse impact for a quarter or so. It doesn't appear to be as adverse as it was being predicted."



"But in the long term, you have to plan the economy in the long term, the changes in the system which are coming about will certainly mean more money in the banks, more money with the revenue and probably a much larger and cleaner GDP," the FM added.



On the decision to relax withdrawal limits after December 30, Jaitley said that the decision would be taken by RBI in consultation with everyone. Further, the finance minister said that government would take a conscious decision to reduce the quantity of money in circulation in the remonetising process. He hinted that issuance of more currency will be guided by the requirements of the market.



"But obviously one of the intentions as far as government of India is concerned is that the paper currency should shrink and a large part of businesses should be in the alternative digital or cheque mode. Considering the very large increase in digital users that have taken place we seem to be moving in the right direction," Jaitley said.



