Jaitley signals lower tax in future, launches counter attack on Cong

Concerned over the havoc created by demonetisation in the banking system and the inconvenience being caused to the common man, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has summoned Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel on December 22.



Sources privy to the development said that the parliamentary panel is likely to grill Patel about the extent of RBI’s role in planning the entire demonetisation exercise and whether it had prepared any back-up plan to combat its negative fallout.



The panel led by Congress MP M. Veerappa Moily will be discussing the burning issue for the first time since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced last month that the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination bank notes will no longer remain legal tender from November 8 midnight.



Sources said that the panel is worried over the fallout from the exercise, which has been causing a great deal of pain to the common man, and it primarily wants to know from the RBI governor as to how much say India’s central bank in the entire process.



They further added that Patel is likely to be asked about the kind of planning done by the government over the issue, mainly on identifying the key reasons which led to the entire exercise. Also whether the government and the RBI were aware of the impact the demonetisation exercise would have on the common man is another aspect which the parliamentary panel is likely to discuss with the RBI governor.



Incidentally, December 22 will be only the second time that the parliamentary panel will be meeting since the demonetisation policy was announced on November 8.



The panel had met on November 9 to discuss security-related issues concerning payments in the banking sector. During that meeting, it had summoned representatives of the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank to discuss security related issues.



Since the committee meetings are pre-planned, it could not take up the demonetisation issue on November 9. The December 22 meeting with Patel in attendance, is likely to be an eventful one.



