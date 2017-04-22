LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Jaitley raises H-1B visa issue with US authorities

By PTI Apr 22 2017 , Washington

Tags: News
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has strongly raised with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross India’s concerns over the Trump administration’s move to tighten the H-1B visa regime, highlighting the key role played by Indian professionals in boosting the American economy.

President Donald Trump this week signed an executive order for tightening the rules of the H-1B visa programme to stop its “abuse” and ensure that the visas are given to the “most-skilled or highest paid” petitioners. The Indian IT industry has expressed serious concerns over the US’ move to tighten the rules for grant of the H-1B visa, mainly used by domestic IT professionals for short-term work.

Taking up the case of Indian IT companies and professionals, Jaitley told Ross about the contribution of highly-skilled Indians in the economic development of the US and India and stressed that they should continue to do so, which is in the best interest of the two countries, officials said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Political stooges
    The rights of terrorists are not more sacrosanct than the men fighting them

    In the light of the current goings on, there are relevant questions to ask.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : THE UGLY AND INCONVENIENT TRUTH

Same song, different verse. The time for polemics over how ...

Susan Visvanathan

What cambodia wants to hide

MP Joseph in his book My Driver Tulong, (Partridge ...

Zehra Naqvi

Interconnectedness of every life form

Human hubris makes us imagine ourselves as masters of the ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter