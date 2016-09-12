Jaitley to launch portal for pensioners

Finance minister Arun Jaitley will launch on Wednesday a web portal for pensioners which will serve as a one-stop destination with regard to providing necessary information and speedy redressal of grievances.



On September 14, Jaitley will launch a new Digital India initiative taken up by the controller general of accounts (CGA), namely, a web responsive pensioner's service portal, a finance ministry statement said.



This portal, developed by the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO), will provide a one-stop solution for pensioners to access information relating to status of pension cases, and pension payments processed by the central ministries/ departments and the banks.



"This service will also help in speedy redressal of pensioners' grievances," the statement added.



The portal would be launched alongside the inauguration of the 'Mahalekha Niyantrak Bhawan' -- the new official premises of the Office of CGA -- by Jaitley on September 14.



A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will also be signed by CGA and the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), India, aimed at strengthening the internal audit function in various ministries and departments.



"The new building is designed and constructed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and conforms to new norms of a green building and for energy conservation. A grid integrated solar panel system is also planned to be installed for harnessing solar energy," the statement added.



